Nasdaq-100: How innovation is powering your cup of coffee
Technology has disrupted just about everything. Learn how innovation is driving something as simple as your favourite cup of coffee.
Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Tap into long-term growth potential with access to some of the world’s most ground-breaking companies, with our innovative ETF.
Invesco NASDAQ-100 Swap UCITS ETF
Our synthetically replicating ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100 Index and offers investors the potential structural and performance advantage of Invesco’s leading synthetic platform.
Invesco NASDAQ-100 ESG UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to tracks the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index providing you access to the world’s most innovative companies, whilst aligning with your ESG values. The index is designed to measure the performance of the companies (minus fees) in the Nasdaq-100 Index that meet specific ESG criteria.
Invesco NASDAQ-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
Our ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, an equal weight version of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The index allocates the same weight to each stock in the index, resulting in a more diversified performance contribution from each company and sector, thus aiming to reduce concentration risk.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index, providing you access to the next 100 largest, non-financial companies, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Gain early exposure to forward-thinking, mid-cap companies before they graduate to the Nasdaq-100 Index.
The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was the first all-electronic exchange and is one of the largest and most followed US equity stock markets. The exchange is home to more than 3,400 companies, in many cases companies choosing to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange mirror the innovative nature of the exchange itself.
The Nasdaq-100 index measures the performance of the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. These companies include some of the most innovative in their market segments, e.g. Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and many more.
Starting with the Nasdaq-100 index, companies which are involved in controversial business activities, such as tobacco or controversial weapons, are excluded. There are further exclusions for companies which do not comply with the UN Global Compact principles, for those involved in severe controversies and for those whose economic value is deemed to be at severe risk from ESG factors (all as determined by Sustainalytics). Constituent weights are then tilted towards companies with more attractive ESG risk ratings.
The result is the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index which our Invesco Nasdaq-100 ESG UCITS ETF tracks, an ETF for the ESG investor.
There are many ways that ETFs can be traded to suit investor’s needs; this can range from a local broker, platform or via the exchange directly (secondary market). Market-makers who trade the ETF provide greater liquidity by constantly quoting their own bid and offer prices. Your broker or online platform may be able to provide you with further information about trading our ETFs.
KIIDs and Prospectus information can be found on the ETF product pages.
