Innovation

Bitcoin introduced the world to blockchain technology, but this ground-breaking technology has applications beyond digital currency. 

Decentralisation

Digital assets and related technologies operate without a central authority, offering greater efficiency, enhanced security and transparency. 

Efficient access

Our ETPs offer efficient, flexible and low-cost access to these transformative digital asset exposures.

Blockchain’s transformative potential

Introduced over a decade ago as the public transaction ledger for bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, blockchain has surpassed its original proof of concept. This underlying technology has woven itself into a wide variety of industries beyond financial transactions, from use in supply chain management to securing patient records in healthcare. 

Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF

For investors wishing to capture the investment opportunities of blockchain, our ETF offers exposure to global companies that participate in the blockchain ecosystem. These selected companies are best positioned to benefit from the potential blockchain revolution.

Blockchain expertise

Our ETF tracks an index designed with unique blockchain insights from CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm

Liquid exposure

Access companies that actively participate in the blockchain ecosystem and those well-positioned to capitalise on its growth

Global equities

Diversified global portfolio of equities, offering access to the potential upside related to the growth of blockchain technology 

View all investments risks below. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

The digital opportunity of bitcoin

Created in 2009, during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis as an alternative to the traditional banking system, bitcoin is a decentralised digital currency, without the need for central banks or authorities. Touted as being ‘fraud-proof’, each bitcoin transaction is verified, copied, and transmitted to other computers, recorded in a distributed ledger known as a blockchain. Bitcoin’s innovative approach to currency, with its decentralised nature and strong security, is revolutionising the financial world.

Invesco Physical Bitcoin

For the low cost of 0.25% p.a., professional investors can gain access to bitcoin through our passive Invesco Physical Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP). Our ETP is 100% backed by physically held bitcoin with the aim of delivering the price performance of bitcoin, less annual fees.

Easy access

Trades like shares on major regulated European stock exchange, with the liquidity of an ETP structure. 

Secure and transparent

Institutional-grade custody and safekeeping with Zodia, an institutional crypto asset custodian. Bitcoin holdings published daily on our website. 

Proven ETP structure

Benefit from Invesco’s expertise in ETPs and the support of best-in-class service providers. 

View all investments risks below. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Frequently asked questions

Someone requests a transaction. That transaction can involve a physical asset, cryptocurrency, medical record, legal contract or any other information. The requested transaction is broadcast to all participants, (‘nodes’). The network of nodes validates the transaction using known algorithms. Once verified the transaction is combined with other transactions to create a new block of data. This new block of data is added to the existing blockchain and is permanent and unalterable. The transaction is then complete. 

There are numerous benefits of using blockchain technologies. They increase record transparency and help with the auditing process. They also help to streamline business processes and can potentially reduce costs when trust or integrity is difficult to enforce. 

Zodia Custody is a UK-based, FCA-registered crypto asset custodian for institutional investors. Founded in January 2020, Zodia is majority owned by Standard Chartered Bank and minority owned by Northern Trust. The bitcoin is held in highly secure, institutional grade storage, in favour of the Trustee on behalf of investors.  Zodia Custody is responsible for the security of assets through cutting-edge technological innovation, cybersecurity, platform, and storage.

CoinShares, Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, is the index sponsor and serves as the execution agent for the Physical Bitcoin ETP. The value of the bitcoin held by the ETP is determined by the CoinShares Bitcoin Reference Rate – 4pm Fixing, which reflects real-time trade prices, recorded on a minute-by-minute basis, on the most liquid and reputable digital exchanges. The benchmark is calculated by Compass Financial Technologies, a BMR-registered benchmark provider.

  • Investment risks

    Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF

    The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults. The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified. The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Invesco Physical Bitcoin

    Investing in cryptocurrencies is high risk. You should only invest in this product if you understand the risks associated with it. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the relevant prospectus. Prospective investors should consult their professional advisers to ascertain the suitability of this product as an investment to their own circumstances. 

    The value of the product depends on the performance of the underlying investment. Cryptocurrencies do not have any intrinsic value and may become worthless. Volatility Risk: Cryptocurrencies are subject to extreme price volatility as evidenced by the large daily movements in the price of bitcoin since its inception. Cryptocurrency markets do not close, and so sudden price swings could occur at any time. Risk of Hacking: A hack of a depositary wallet could result in the loss of the main body of the underlying cryptoassets backing one or more series of certificates. Such a hack could result in a loss of value of the certificates for all the certificateholders of the affected series. Certificateholders of the affected series would risk losing their entire investment. Liquidity Risk: The product may be adversely affected by a decrease in market liquidity which may impair the ability to exchange cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies. Regulation Risk in the Market of Cryptocurrencies: The price of cryptocurrency can be affected by factors such as global or regional political conditions and regulatory or judicial events

