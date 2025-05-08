Build bond ladders with BulletShares ETFs

Title screen #1: What are bond ladders?

Bond ladders are portfolios of bonds with sequential maturity dates. As bonds in the ladder mature, the proceeds can be used to cover a specific need, or they can be invested in new bonds with longer maturities. Each maturity is effectively a rung on the bond ladder, providing the investor with the choice to take the proceeds or to reinvest them. The same principle can be applied to fixed maturity ETFs as we’ll see in a moment.

But now that we understand the basics of bond ladders, let’s cover the potential benefits and how they can help investors.

Title screen #2: What are the potential benefits of bond ladders?

Bond ladders offer three main potential benefits:

A laddered bond portfolio, consisting of staggered maturities, may reduce reinvestment risk whilst maintaining a consistent income stream.

Bond ladders can also allow an investor to customize their portfolio’s maturity and duration profiles—or sensitivity to interest rate changes – to suit their financial goals.

By holding bonds to maturity, it can reduce the impact of changing interest rates during an investor’s holding period. As such, bond ladders can provide potential advantages in both rising and falling interest rate environments.

Let’s explore the third benefit a bit more.



If interest rates increase, an investor would be able to reinvest the proceeds from maturing bonds in longer bonds with higher yields.

On the other hand, if interest rates decrease, an investor may choose to only reinvest a portion of the proceeds during a low-rate phase of the cycle while they wait for better opportunities in the future.

So far, we’ve only talked about bond laddering but how does that apply to BulletShares UCITS ETFs?



Title screen #3: How BulletShares ETFs can make building bond ladders easier

BulletShares defined maturity ETFs can make creating a laddered portfolio easy because they combine the benefits of individual bonds and exchange-traded funds.

Like individual bonds, BulletShares offer regular income potential (for distributing share classes), a defined termination date when the maturity proceeds are paid to investors, and control of portfolio maturity. But, because each ETF invests in a selection of bonds, they provide the diversification benefits associated with fund investment. And because they’re ETFs, our suite can offer the liquidity, transparency, and convenience provided by the ETF wrapper, all at a low cost. They allow investors to avoid the potential idiosyncratic risks, trading costs, research, and time, of building bond ladders using hundreds of individual bonds.

Our BulletShares ETFs provide targeted exposure to USD and EUR investment grade corporate bonds, with maturity ranges from 2026 to 2030.

Whatever you’re looking to accomplish with your bond portfolio, Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond UCITS ETFs offer convenient, cost-effective solutions to help meet your potential income goals.

Investment Risks

For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.



Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Credit risk: The creditworthiness of the debt the Fund is exposed to may weaken and result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. There is no guarantee the issuers of debt will repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. The risk is higher when the Fund is exposed to high yield debt securities.

Interest rates: Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund.

Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

Environmental, social and governance: The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers that manage their ESG exposures better relative to their peers. This may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers and cause the Fund to forego certain investment opportunities. The Fund may perform differently to other funds, including underperforming other funds that do not seek to invest in securities of issuers based on their ESG ratings.

Concentration: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.

Maturity Year Risk: The term of the Fund is limited. The Fund will be terminated on the Maturity Date.

Declining Yield Risk: During the Maturity Year, as the corporate bonds held by the Fund mature and the Fund’s portfolio transitions to cash and Treasury Securities, the Fund’s yield will generally tend to move toward the yield of cash and Treasury Securities and thus may be lower than the yields of the corporate bonds previously held by the Fund and/or prevailing yields for corporate bonds in the market.

Reinvestment Risk: The issuers of debt securities (especially those issued at high interest rates) may repay principal before the maturity of such debt securities. This may result in losses to the Fund on debt securities purchased at a premium.

Early Termination Risk: The Fund may be terminated in certain circumstances which are summarised in the section of the Prospectus titled “Termination”.



