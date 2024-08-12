Video

Bitesized bonds: catch up on fixed income in under three minutes

12 August 2024
Invesco
Bitesized Bonds

LEWIS AUBREY-JOHNSON – HEAD OF FIXED INCOME PRODUCTS

US Treasury yields falling further - our position on duration

There has been a decline in fund and government bond yields. The US bond yields have fallen further in August. How have recent events in the market contributed to this? We will be watching the markets carefully and responding as we go.

Transcript

00:00:00:00 - 00:00:27:14
So the big development in bond land in recent days has been this significant decline in fund and government bond yields. As you can hopefully see from the chart behind me, the US two year yield has fallen from around 4.5% a few days ago to 4%, although at one point earlier this week it was close to 3.5%. This decline, I think, is being driven by two elements.

00:00:27:15 - 00:00:58:28
The first was just a raft of weaker economic data, such as the US ISM manufacturing, initial jobless claims and the US employment report. And these all showed slowing hiring, downward revisions to historic data, rising unemployment and weaker than expected average hourly earnings. And I think combined with last week's fed press conference where they they clearly expressed the likely intention to begin cutting rates in September.

00:00:59:01 - 00:01:22:22
Know markets were already scrambling to to reprice the rate cutting path. However, I think this move lower in yields was was undoubtedly exacerbated by the second element, which was the big risk market selloff and rising general volatility that we saw at the start of the week. which, as I mentioned at one point pushed the US two year yield.

00:01:22:24 - 00:01:50:03
Well, it was down 20 basis points on the day and it was generating headlines about emergency fed rate cuts. Now what do we think about this big move. Well we've been positioned for a slowdown in US growth. given the fact that us monetary policy has certainly been restrictive for some time now. And moreover, that some of the elements that were perhaps boosting the US economy had begun to wane.

00:01:50:05 - 00:02:13:10
However, the risk off related, moves have probably taken government bond yields a bit beyond fair value in our judgment. Yes, the US economy is likely to slow, but not dramatically. And as a result of that, we we trimmed duration earlier in the week. Now front end yields have been rising again in the past couple of days perhaps correcting some of that move.

00:02:13:13 - 00:02:32:28
So as ever we'll be watching the markets carefully and responding as we go.

Meet the team

These videos are brought to you by Invesco’s fixed income team in Europe. In today’s video, you heard from Lewis Aubrey-Johnson. Lewis is Invesco’s Head of Fixed Income Products for the IFI Europe team. The team manages a range of strategies across the fixed income landscape.

On demand: catch up on previous episodes

Each month brings a new, easily digestible instalment. Catch up on previous episodes below. 

LEWIS AUBREY-JOHNSON, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME PRODUCTS US Treasury yields falling further - our position on duration

US Treasury yields have fallen further in July, and the market is now pricing towards two interest rate cuts this year. How have the team adjusted their duration position in response to changing economic conditions?

LEWIS AUBREY-JOHNSON, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME PRODUCTS Bond markets – calm after the storm?

Bond markets suffered volatility in the first quarter of 2024 because of strong US labour market and inflation data. As both of these factors moderate, how does it impact our outlook and portfolio management?

LEWIS AUBREY-JOHNSON, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME PRODUCTS Government bonds – time to run for cover?

The recent government bond market sell-off saw yields across some securities rise yet again. Hear what we think the key factors are and how this could play out in the medium term.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

  • Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    EMEA3781543/2024