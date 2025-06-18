The US is one exception to the disinflationary trend. Tariffs may lift both producer and consumer prices, which helps explain why the Fed has not cut interest rates since December 2024. FOMC members have signalled they are content to delay further cuts until later this year. In contrast, falling commodity prices and a weaker US dollar should support disinflation abroad, allowing other central banks to continue easing (see Figure 9). We believe the Fed will move quickly once it begins easing again.

Asset momentum: is the correction over?

Over the past year, nearly all the fourteen global assets we track delivered positive total returns, except commodities. The strongest performers were Bitcoin, gold, and equities (both US and non-US). China outperformed, and our Overweight there helped, though we remained Underweight US equities. In fixed income, emerging markets led the way, another Overweight position for us.

The US dollar has been broadly stable over the past year, according to the Goldman Sachs Trade Weighted Index, but has weakened against several major currencies. In recent months, momentum has shifted. Since late February, more assets have posted negative returns, particularly private equity, commodities, and US equities.

Bitcoin and gold remain top performers, along with non-US equities, especially Japan. Government bonds have risen in relative performance, while the dollar has softened. Despite April’s market volatility, asset performance has remained surprisingly resilient. US equities rebounded in May, even as haven assets like bonds and gold lost ground.

The key question now is whether the recent outperformance of equities over government bonds, and the leadership of US stocks, is a true trend reversal or just a temporary relief rally. We believe the answer lies in the economic cycle. Unless global GDP growth slows meaningfully, we doubt defensive assets like government bonds and investment grade credit will lead.

Instead, we expect global economic acceleration in the year ahead. That environment should favour selective riskier assets, such as non-US equities and industrial commodities. However, we remain cautious on US equities due to concerns about valuations and the domestic outlook. We also see stretched valuations in the USD, gold, and Bitcoin.