ETF A new approach to investing in AAA-rated CLOs
Unlocking access to a growing asset class with actively managed ETFs.
In today’s evolving financial landscape, investors are constantly seeking innovative ways to potentially diversify portfolios and enhance returns. One increasingly prominent tool in their arsenal could be the Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO)—a structured investment vehicle offering exposure to the leveraged loan market.
CLOs are actively managed portfolios of senior secured leveraged loans, packaged into tranches that distribute cash flows to investors based on a predefined structure. The CLO market has grown rapidly and is now a $1.3 trillion market having almost doubled in the last five years.
These vehicles are designed to capture the spread between the interest earned on the underlying loans and the interest paid to investors—creating potential for attractive returns.
Unlike traditional fixed income instruments, CLOs offer:
A CLO begins with a pool of 200–400 unique borrowers, typically companies involved in M&A or private equity-backed transactions. These loans are bundled into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and sold in tranches—from AAA-rated debt to equity.
The cash flow waterfall ensures that payments flow first to senior tranches, then to junior tranches, and finally to equity holders. This structure allows CLOs to offer differentiated risk profiles and potential for enhanced yield.
While we believe CLOs offer compelling benefits, they also come with complexities:
CLOs are best suited for professional and sophisticated investors who can assess these risks and understand the nuances of structured credit.
CLOs offer a distinctive investment opportunity by providing access to the leveraged loan market. With active management and structured cash flow distribution, we believe CLOs can be an attractive option for sophisticated investors looking to diversify their portfolios and achieve appealing returns. As with any investment, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough due diligence and understand the associated risks before investing in CLOs.
For more detailed information, please refer to Understanding CLOs in Today’s Dynamic Financial Landscape.
Want to learn more? View our video about AAA-rated CLOs.
These Funds are only suitable for professional and advanced private investors. For further details, please consult the Fund supplements.
Unlocking access to a growing asset class with actively managed ETFs.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
European ETF flows set new records with US$46.8bn of NNA in September alone, taking AUM to over US$3 trillion.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.