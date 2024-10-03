Article

Von der Leyen’s Commission to boost EU competitiveness through financial services

3 October 2024
Graham Hook
Head of EMEA Government Relations and Public Policy
AI Boom
Key takeaways
1

Ursula von der Leyen's new Commission structure includes six Executive Vice-Presidents overseeing various policy areas.

2

The objectives for Commissioners include developing private pensions, creating low-cost investment products.

3

The Commission's strategy shifts from pursuing trade agreements to defending EU economic interests amid tensions.

Is von der Leyen's vision for a more competitive EU achievable?

Ursula von der Leyen new Commission aims to boost EU competitiveness by i.a., focusing on improving financial services and sustainable finance. 

This includes the development of private and occupational pensions and making it easier for European citizens to invest through low-cost savings and investment products.  

On 17 September 2024, European Commission (EC) President, von der Leyen unveiled the long-awaited structure of her new Commission, as well as the “Mission Letters”,  which set out the priorities for them over next five years.

The Commission structure now includes six Executive Vice-Presidents. But they will have to undergo confirmation hearings in parliament before they are appointed, where they’ll be scrutinised for conflicts of interests and their integrity. 

These hearings are expected to take place between mid-October and early November. Once appointed, the new Commissioners will help shape the policy and political landscape over the next five years.

However, with Member States divided on many critical issues, and a lack of agreement across the EU on what greater ‘competitiveness’ means, the extent to which the new Commission can achieve the objectives remains to be seen.

The key Commissioners from a financial services perspective include: 

Stéphane Séjourné (France, Renew) has been appointed Executive Vice President to oversee the broad “industrial policy” portfolio requested by French President Emmanuel Macron, with direct oversight of DG GROW (Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs).

A key determinant of his and France’s real influence over EU policy going forward will be his ability to assert authority over the four Commissioners that will work under his guidance. They include the Commissioners for trade, economy, capital markets and innovation.

Séjourné will also oversee Commissioner Šefčovič (Slovakia, NI), who will lead the EU’s trade policy.  He will mostly be looking at linking EU trade policy with the EU’s foreign economic policy objectives.

This means there will be a shift in focus from pursuing (new) free trade agreements to defending the EU’s economic interests. He will also be responsible for the EU’s trade relationships with key partners, including the UK and the US.

Maria Luis Albuquerque (Portugal, European Peoples Party) will oversee the Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA) and report to Stéphane Séjourné.

She is tasked with completing the EU’s Capital Markets Union (now termed the Savings and Investment Union) so that private investments can fuel Europe’s innovation and declining productivity. Albuquerque’s mission letter is heavily influenced by the Draghi and Letta reports and tasks her with a number of key objectives including:

  • The development of private and occupational pensions, although success will principally require action at Member State rather than EU level.
  • Designing simple and low-cost savings and investments products to make it easier for European citizens to invest.  However, the introduction of a new category of products (a French proposal) could complicate the investment landscape and will likely face resistance from many member state governments and regulators.
  • Maintaining the EU’s global leadership in sustainable finance. Currently, we do not expect any significant new sustainable finance legislation besides the review of the Sustainability Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). This will likely introduce a deliberate categorisation framework for sustainable products as well as changes to the current disclosure regime. The Commission has started working on this review and a proposal is expected in Q2/2025.
  • Improving the EU’s supervisory system, designed to provide an opening for those Member States (France) which have called for European level supervision of the largest asset managers. 

Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribeira (Spain, Socialist & Democrats) will not only be responsible for the Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, but will also take care of the digital transition.

Additionally, as the responsible commissioner, she will oversee the Directorate General leading on competition and is tasked with aligning competition and industrial policies.

In line with the de-regulation and simplification ambitions of the new term, von der Leyen installed Valdis Dombrovskis (Latvia, European Peoples Party) as a new Commissioner for implementation and simplification in charge of streamlining regulation. He will play an important role in attempts to reduce red tape across policy areas including financial services. 

Von der Leyen and Draghi's Blueprint for EU Competitiveness

Several of von der Leyen recommendations in her mission letters reflect what was outlined in Mario Draghi’s report on competitiveness.

These include creating adequate sources of financing of productive investment through developing the Capital Markets Union, a more integrated fiscal space, common debt, and targeted financing. 

These points specifically have been taken up in Albuquerque’s mission letter for financial services. A general notion stemming from the report and the mission letters is the need and support for more simplification across EU legislation.

The key areas for asset managers and the legislative outlook are summarised in the table below:

Key areas of interest to financial services

Look ahead 
Capital Markets Union / Savings and Investment Union
  • The development of the CMU has gained political importance over the last months. Considering the constraints on public spending, the private sector is expected to play a crucial role in financing the green and digital transitions. This will have to go hand in hand with the focus on de-regulation and with increasing retail participation.
  • The immediate priorities of the European Commission are the reviews of the Sustainability Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the Money Market Fund (MMF) and the Securitisation Regulation (all planned for Q2/2025)
  • In the longer term the following actions might be taken: 
    • Review of prudential regime for investment firms (IFR/D);
    • Commission study on market consolidation in trading and post-trading – which may feed into the 2026 review of the EU Consolidated Tape for equities.
    • Shortening the settlement cycle to T+1; EMIR active accounts review.
    • Potential review of MiFID/R framework for short-term funding markets with focus on enhancing transparency and standardisation.
Geopolitics
  • The relationship between the EU and China is increasingly tense, demonstrated by recent EU tariffs on Chinese biofuels and EVs. The different positions on the ongoing war in Ukraine and heterogeneous national approaches via-a-vis China (especially amongst France and Germany) has further deteriorated the relationship.
  • The U.S. election may further test transatlantic cooperation. Under a second Trump Presidency, relations on trade and defence would likely become strained. 
  • At the same time, many EU Member States are going through political transitions which can strongly impact the functioning and drive of the EU. Especially the parliamentary elections in Germany in September 2025 and the Presidential elections in France in 2027 will be decisive for the EU’s way ahead. 

Trade
  • International developments of the last few years, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian aggression in Ukraine, and increased geo-economic competition are causing paradigm shift for trade priorities.
  • In 2019, von der Leyen emphasised the importance of open trade and the need to include in free trade agreements (FTAs) ambitious sustainable development chapters. Today, the Commission’s strategy is focused on using trade as a tool to defend EU economic and industrial policy interests. As such it is framed as a foreign economic policy tool. 
EU energy and Green Deal policies 
  • One key focus for this Commission will be the progression of the Clean, Just and Competitive Transition. Proposing a Clean Industrial Deal within the first 100 days will be an immediate priority for the new Commission.
  • The planned proposal of the Clean Industrial Deal indicates a renewed focus on aligning climate ambition with a competitive EU industry – making climate ambition more pragmatic. At the same time, the Commission will be busy working on over 600 delegated acts from the last mandate that will need to be drafted, adopted and implemented. These will set out detail on how the recently adopted legislative acts will be put in action. 

