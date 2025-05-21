Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy
Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.
Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Tap into long-term growth potential with access to some of the world’s most ground-breaking companies, with our innovative ETF.
Invesco NASDAQ-100 Swap UCITS ETF
Our synthetically replicating ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100 Index and offers investors the potential structural and performance advantage of Invesco’s leading synthetic platform.
Invesco NASDAQ-100 ESG UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to tracks the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index providing you access to the world’s most innovative companies, whilst aligning with your ESG values. The index is designed to measure the performance of the companies (minus fees) in the Nasdaq-100 Index that meet specific ESG criteria.
Invesco NASDAQ-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
Our ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, an equal weight version of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The index allocates the same weight to each stock in the index, resulting in a more diversified performance contribution from each company and sector, thus aiming to reduce concentration risk.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF
Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index, providing you access to the next 100 largest, non-financial companies, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Gain early exposure to forward-thinking, mid-cap companies before they graduate to the Nasdaq-100 Index.
An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs.
Please read the risks of investing in the ETFs/products mentioned on this website at the end of this website in the section Investment risks.
Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy
Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.
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