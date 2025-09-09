Capabilities

ETF Investing

Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.

View ETFs
Forefront of ETFs

A leading global asset manager

As one of the world’s largest ETF providers with over US$756 billion1 globally in ETF assets under management, we’ve been dedicated to ETF investing since 2003. 

Your choice of exposures

We offer over 140 EMEA ETFs spanning regions and strategies across equities, fixed income and commodities. 

At the forefront of innovation

Our culture of innovation lets us find new opportunities for investors, as well as ways to improve the performance of core ETF exposures.

  • Notes

    An investment in the ETFs is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Please read the risks warnings of investing in ETFs at the end of this webpage.

Explore our ETF capabilities

Our ETF range includes some of the lowest-cost products on the market tracking major equity, fixed income and commodity benchmarks, including those providing access to innovative strategies and more specialist market segments, some not available from any other ETF issuer.

Equity ETFs

Equities
Equity ETFs

Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with access to a wide range of global equity markets, designed to track the performance of leading stock indices.
Find out more

Transcript

People walking on a pedestrian pathway with buildings on each side

ETF
Fixed Income ETFs

ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
Find out more

Transcript

Engineer inspecting interior or metal tube

Alternatives
Commodity ETFs

Commodities can play several roles in a portfolio with the potential for diversification, inflation hedging and growth opportunities.
Find out more

Transcript

View of landscape with river

SUSTAINABLE INVESTING
Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs

Whether your clients simply want to avoid certain companies or industries, or help drive positive change, our wide range of ESG ETFs can help you build portfolios that reflect values that matter to your clients.
Find out more

Transcript

Spotlight ETFs

Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

ETF
Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF is a cost-effective way to participate in the performance of over 4,000 companies around the world.
Learn more

Transcript

Physical Gold – Discover why to invest in gold

ETC
Why invest in gold with Invesco?

Get in touch with Invesco to find out how those who invest in gold can profit from diversification benefits and learn more about gold investment.
Learn more

Transcript

How to invest in Invesco ETFs

Buying and selling Invesco products is as straightforward as buying and selling ordinary stocks and shares.

Learn more

Explore ETF insights

  • ETC
    European%20ETF%20Snapshot
    ETC

    ETF Snapshot: Summer break 2025 – it’s been a hot one!

    By Invesco

    European ETF flows in July and August saw inflows of US$30.8bn and US$31.6bn, respectively, the strongest two-month run since February.

    9 September 2025
  • ETF
    Why%20structure%20matters%20when%20choosing%20your%20next%20ETF
    ETF

    Why structure matters when choosing your next ETF

    By Invesco

    If you’re among the millions worldwide considering diving into the world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), here’s what you should know about the different replication methods used.

    21 July 2025
  • ETF
    3d%20barchart%20graphic
    ETF

    Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy

    By Invesco

    Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.

    21 May 2025
  • ETF
    Bitcoin%20logo%20on%20circuit%20board,%20illustration.
    ETF

    Digital assets: Is the bitcoin bull run just getting started?

    By Ashley Oerth

    Five key factors suggest cryptocurrencies may continue their 2024 momentum and see positive performance in 2025.

    2 April 2025
  • ETF
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20rowing%20boat%20surrounded%20by%20classic%20blue%20water
    ETF

    Equal Weight: A common-sense approach

    By Invesco

    While most standard equity benchmarks weight their constituents according to market capitalisation, an equal-weighted approach can sometimes make more sense. Discover more about equal-weight and how to gain broad equity exposure without the concentration risk.

    6 March 2025
More ETF Insights

FAQs

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a pooled investment vehicle with shares that can be bought and sold throughout the day on the stock exchange, in the same way that ordinary stocks and shares are traded.

Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) are listed debt instruments traded on a stock exchange and backed by a commodity. They are not funds or ETFs.

ETFs and mutual funds both offer diversified exposure to main asset classes and are typically UCITS funds. However, ETFs can be bought through a stockbroker or trading platform at any time during the trading day, while mutual funds are purchased via a fund management company and only once per day. ETFs are priced continuously throughout the day, providing high transparency, whereas mutual funds are priced once daily and their transparency can vary.

Benefits:

Low cost of ownership – ETFs tend to be cheaper than most other funds.  

Liquidity – Creation/redemption process ensures liquidity

Ease of trading – ETFs can be traded on a stock exchange at any time, when open. May be an attractive feature for investors who are looking for more flexibility around when to buy and sell an investment.

Transparency – ETFs are very transparent and usually disclose their full list of holdings daily on the ETF provider’s website.

Index tracking – Physical and synthetic replication models may offer economic advantages

Risks:

Tracking differences: ETFs may not track an index perfectly. The difference between the fund return and index return is called ‘tracking difference’.

Capital risk: Like any investment product, the value of an ETF may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.

You would typically buy and sell ETFs through a stockbroker or online trading platform, just like ordinary stocks and shares.

While buying and selling our ETFs is usually quite straightforward, you may wish to speak to us first especially if you have a particularly large or complex trade.

Our Capital Markets team serves as the central point of contact for both primary and secondary market activity for our European-domiciled ETFs and ETCs. They can help guide you to find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy or switch into one of our ETFs or ETCs, based on your individual preferences. They can also provide you with a pre-trade cost analysis, free and without obligation.  

There are many ways for fund managers to track the performance of an index. These ‘replication methods’ fall into two broad categories, physical and swap-based (synthetic).

Physical ETFs own the underlying stocks or bonds that comprise the benchmark index; whereas a swap-based ETF aims to deliver the index performance through a swap provided by an investment bank. A swap is a type of derivative contract where two parties agree to exchange (“swap”) one stream of flows for another.  

At Invesco, we pioneered a swap-based method called “physical with swap overlay” whereby the ETF holds a basket of quality securities, which are not the same as those in the index but are expected to produce most of the returns. To reduce tracking error, the ETF has swaps often with multiple counterparties (investment banks) that pay the difference between the index return and the return of the basket of securities.

Smart beta is a term for any rules-based strategy that uses characteristics other than just geography and market capitalisation to select and weight the securities of the index.

  • Sources

    1  Data as for 30 November 2024.

    Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    This marketing communication is exclusively for use by Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public. Investors should read the legal documents prior to investing.

    Data as at 28 August 2025, unless otherwise stated.

    By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For more information on our funds and the relevant risks, please refer to the share class-specific Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (available in local language), the financial statements and the Prospectus, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering of the Fund or distribution of this document to the public.  This Fund has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority (the ISA). The Fund shall only be sold in Israel to an investor of the type listed in the First Schedule to the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, who in each case have provided written confirmation that they qualify as Sophisticated Investors, and that they are aware of the consequences of such designation and agree thereto and further that the Fund is being purchased for its own account and not for the purpose of re-sale or distribution other than, in the case of an offeree which is an Sophisticated Investor, where such offeree is purchasing product for another party which is an Sophisticated Investor. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“the Investment Advice Law”).  Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund units other than the fund offered hereby, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    EMEA4781920/2025