US$87+ bn in assets
We manage over USD$87 billion across our equity UCITS ETFs1
108 equity ETFs
We offer a range of ETFs spanning different themes, sectors and regional exposures1
70% with a lower-than-average OCF
More than 70% of our EMEA Equity ETF assets have a lower-than-average OCF within the compete space1
Why consider our equity UCITS ETFs?
Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with access to a wide range of global equity markets, designed to track the performance of leading stock indices. We offer cost-effective and diversified solutions to enhance your portfolio, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.
ETF
When synthetic benefits become real
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Innovative investing with our Nasdaq ETFs
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Asian and emerging market equities
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Sustainable Investing
Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs
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Spotlight on Equal Weight UCITS ETFs
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FAQs
They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.
Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.
While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.
Using ETFs to invest in equities can offer several benefits, including diversification, cost-efficiency, and liquidity. ETFs can provide exposure to a broad range of stocks within a single investment, helping to spread risk across multiple companies and sectors. They can also be used to target specific equity investment strategies, such as tracking a particular index, sector, theme or geographical region. This can allow investors to tailor their portfolios to meet their specific investment goals and risk tolerance.