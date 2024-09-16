Invesco ETFs

Equity UCITS ETFs

Discover the potential of your investments with Invesco's equity UCITS ETFs.

Explore our range

US$87+ bn in assets

We manage over USD$87 billion across our equity UCITS ETFs1

108 equity ETFs

We offer a range of ETFs spanning different themes, sectors and regional exposures1

70% with a lower-than-average OCF

More than 70% of our EMEA Equity ETF assets have a lower-than-average OCF within the compete space1

Why consider our equity UCITS ETFs?

Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with access to a wide range of global equity markets, designed to track the performance of leading stock indices. We offer cost-effective and diversified solutions to enhance your portfolio, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.

When synthetic benefits become real

ETF
When synthetic benefits become real

Discover the ways in which ETFs can replicate an index and when swap-based ETFs might provide a structural advantage.
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EQQQ

Innovative investing with our Nasdaq ETFs

Access the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies with our suite of Nasdaq ETFs.
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Asian and emerging market equities

Asian and emerging market equities

Capture the potential of Asia and emerging markets with Invesco’s versatile and extensive product offering managed by experienced teams.
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View of landscape with river

Sustainable Investing
Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs

Whether your clients simply want to avoid certain companies or industries, or help drive positive change, our wide range of ESG ETFs can help you build portfolios that reflect values that matter to your clients.
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Spotlight on Equal Weight UCITS ETFs

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  • An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs. Please read the Investment risks and Important information at the end of the page.

Related insights

FAQs

They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.

Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.

While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.

Using ETFs to invest in equities can offer several benefits, including diversification, cost-efficiency, and liquidity. ETFs can provide exposure to a broad range of stocks within a single investment, helping to spread risk across multiple companies and sectors. They can also be used to target specific equity investment strategies, such as tracking a particular index, sector, theme or geographical region. This can allow investors to tailor their portfolios to meet their specific investment goals and risk tolerance. 

  • Footnotes:

    1 Invesco, as at 9th January 2025.

    Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    This marketing communication is exclusively for use by Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public.

    Data as at 14 August 2025, unless otherwise stated.

    By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering of the Fund or distribution of this document to the public.  This Fund has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority (the ISA). The Fund shall only be sold in Israel to an investor of the type listed in the First Schedule to the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, who in each case have provided written confirmation that they qualify as Sophisticated Investors, and that they are aware of the consequences of such designation and agree thereto and further that the Fund is being purchased for its own account and not for the purpose of re-sale or distribution other than, in the case of an offeree which is an Sophisticated Investor, where such offeree is purchasing product for another party which is an Sophisticated Investor. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“the Investment Advice Law”).  Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund units other than the fund offered hereby, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    EMEA4748741/2025