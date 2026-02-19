About Invesco

We are one of the world’s leading asset management firms helping retail and institutional investors in more than 120 countries rethink their challenges and find new possibilities for success. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean there are few problems we can’t help our clients address and few opportunities we can’t help them explore. Which is why they trust us to manage $2.2 trillion in assets around the world, every day.*

  • Diverse capabilities: Our capabilities span nearly every asset class, investment strategy and vehicle, which means we’re able to offer, create, or customise solutions to address a broad range of client needs, as the world continues to evolve at pace.
  • Talent and experience: Our investing talent and experience, advanced portfolio and risk analytics, market intelligence, research and insights help our clients make highly informed decisions. 
  • Commitment to adding value: Our commitment to adding value goes beyond our products, for example helping advisory clients rethink how to elevate their own client interactions, strengthen their investment process and innovate their practices.
Israel

  • * AUM of $2,169.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025