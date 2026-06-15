2026 midyear outlook: A world disrupted? Resilience endures.
In a time of immense disruption, we believe resilience endures and provides a favourable investment environment for the rest of the year.
Allow our global network of experts and external partners to provide the inspiration you need to stay ahead of markets and industry trends.
Get an in-depth outlook on private credit and equity, real assets, and hedge funds from our alts experts, including positioning and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
In a time of immense disruption, we believe resilience endures and provides a favourable investment environment for the rest of the year.
European ETFs gathered US$45bn in May. Explore the latest ETF Snapshot for market flows, upcoming IPOs, fixed income yields and currency hedging, and the outlook for gold.
Discover our Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report, we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.
In our monthly market roundup for June, looking back at May saw an improvement in global market sentiment as signs of easing tensions in the Middle East.
Explore Paul Jackson’s Invesco Big Picture report, covering 2026 themes, markets and asset allocation
Explore the structure, experience, and client-aligned approach that shaped Invesco’s private credit platform.
The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) CoCo bond market has grown significantly in the past decade. Discover new opportunities in this maturing market that could be worth considering particularly for investors in Europe.
Demand for non-core exposure to investment grade credit is gaining traction as investors look for higher returns.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.