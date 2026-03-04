Private credit Key takeaways from the Opportunity in European Private Credit webinar
Discover how European upper mid‑market private credit may offer resilient income, attractive risk‑adjusted returns, and efficient portfolio diversification.
Due to the combined impact of high stock valuations and the elevated cost of financing, we remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio. Looking ahead to 2026, we’re favoring private debt, real assets, and hedged strategies versus private equity. Here are key takeaways from each asset class. (Read the complete Alternative opportunities 2026 outlook.)
We’re overweight direct lending as all-in yields remain attractive for senior positioning, especially in the core middle market. Significant private equity dry powder and a backlog of exits point to a continuation of improved deal activity. We’re also overweight real estate credit, given high levels of current income and a recovering real estate equity market.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Direct lending
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Real asset credit
|
Overweight
|
Attractive
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Alternative credit
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – 2026 outlook, pg. 5
We remain underweight private equity. Beneath the surface, we’re beginning to normalize our views on leveraged buyouts versus growth strategies. The reopening of capital markets and aging of dry powder led to a rapid deployment of PE capital in the second half of 2025.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Private equity
|
Underweight
|
Unattractive
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – 2026 outlook, pg. 14
We’re slightly increasing our exposure to real estate as our conviction that valuations have bottomed is beginning to firm. We’re convinced that the recovery in the real estate equity market is well underway. Challenges such as tight cap rates and potential weakness in certain sectors persist, however.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Real estate
|
Overweight
|
Attractive
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Infrastructure
|
Overweight
|
Unattractive
|
Attractive
|
Attractive
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – 2026 outlook, pg. 23
Hedge funds with lower betas to market risk may be a valuable alternative within a portfolio, in our view. We continue to find hedge funds attractive; however, it’s moderating as capital markets activity picks up and the outlook for stock markets improves.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Event-driven and arbitrage
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Systematic trend
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – 2026 outlook, pg. 31
