Due to the combined impact of high stock valuations and the elevated cost of financing, we remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio. Looking ahead to 2026, we’re favoring private debt, real assets, and hedged strategies versus private equity. Here are key takeaways from each asset class. (Read the complete Alternative opportunities 2026 outlook.)

Private credit: Overweight as spreads begin to widen in public markets

We’re overweight direct lending as all-in yields remain attractive for senior positioning, especially in the core middle market. Significant private equity dry powder and a backlog of exits point to a continuation of improved deal activity. We’re also overweight real estate credit, given high levels of current income and a recovering real estate equity market.