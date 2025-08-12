Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report

Fixed Income Strategies
Discover Invesco's diverse fixed income strategies, combining global expertise and innovative solutions to meet your investment needs.
In our regularly updated macroeconomic analysis, we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies – and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.
In this edition:
We believe global economic trends and policies provide a positive backdrop for non-US assets.
We believe the US municipal market offers compelling tax advantaged yields. We highlight three sectors where we see opportunities.
We are neutral on European rates; we expect rates to remain close to current levels, though the ECB is prepared to lower rates if needed. We are overweight UK rates amid attractive longer-term yields.
We are overweight on the euro, given the expected improvement in Europe’s fiscal backdrop in 2026 and our expectation that the region’s economy will likely recover next year. The British pound is underweight amid several headwinds, including potential policy rate cuts and fiscal pressures.
US economic resilience and strong market technicals have supported investment grade this year. Solid corporate fundamentals could support continued positive performance.
Receive insights and ideas on the themes, strategies and products of most interest to you.
You can update your selection or unsubscribe at any time.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.