Fixed income solutions
Find out more about the benefits of fixed income investments with Invesco and learn how they can be helpful with portfolio diversification and enhanced income.
Our team seeks attractive income from a global mix of higher-yielding bonds - including corporate high yield and subordinated debt - guided by rigorous top-down and bottom-up research. Our disciplined approach balances credit risk across market environments to support your goals.
High yield bonds have a higher credit risk than investment grade bonds because the issuers are considered to have a higher chance of defaulting or not being able to meet their contracted obligations. For this reason, high yield bonds tend to offer higher yields, to compensate for the higher risk.
Credit risk is the risk that a debtor fails to meet a contracted obligation – either the payment of a coupon or the repayment of principal. Bonds are rated according to their risk of default by independent credit rating agencies, such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Bonds with credit ratings below BBB are generally considered to be high yield bonds. Bonds with lower ratings have higher risks associated with them that investors should consider.
Yield is defined as the income return provided by the bond, which is the interest or dividends received, usually expressed annually as a percentage of the price of the bond.
Historically, high yield bonds have been more volatile with higher default risk among underlying issuers versus investment grade bonds. The volatility of the high yield bond market is typically similar to the volatility of the stock market, unlike the investment grade bond market, which typically has much lower volatility.
