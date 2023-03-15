Get in touch

Office contact details

Dubai office

Dubai office



Invesco Asset Management Limited
PO Box 506599
Index Tower - Level 6, Unit 616
DIFC - Dubai
United Arab Emirates

 

T: +971 (0)4 425 0950*
E: meinstitutional@invesco.com

Team contacts

Josette Rizk, Head of Middle East & Africa

Shahid Kabeer, Client Director

Michel Karkour, Client Director

Adrianne Blache, Senior Compliance Manager

E: adrianne.blache@invesco.com

T: +971 4 363 7705

Anne Mesina, Senior Client Relationship Manager

E: anne.mesina@invesco.com

T: +971 (0)4 363 7706

Media contacts

Invesco Middle East Marketing

E: meinsti@invesco.com

* Telephone calls may be recorded.