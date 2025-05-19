Weekly Market Compass Weaker consumer confidence dampens a good week for stocks
Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.
Stay up to date with the latest twists and turns of global markets and macroeconomic news and views from our global market strategists and investment teams.
Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.
A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.
In our monthly market roundup for April, Invesco experts give a rundown of a mixed month for global equity markets, as well as an update on fixed income markets.
We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.
As a trade war rages, a massive market sell-off in the US and around the world raises many questions for investors.
With policy uncertainty rattling markets and consumer sentiment, it’s important to remember the market's long-term growth throughout its history.
Welcome to Applied philosophy, our view on global equity market model sector allocation.
There are signs of softening global growth prospects and rising economic policy uncertainty, plus a tectonic shift in fiscal stimulus around the globe.
I’m hoping not to find signs of a wilting economy, but recessions have historically been caused by policy mistakes, so it’s important to be vigilant.
European nations prepare to invest in defense and infrastructure, while the US faces the possibility of recession brought on by government spending cuts.
The US economy appears to be slowing quickly as consumers brace for tariffs, higher prices, and a possible government shutdown.
Unemployment concerns and rising inflation expectations contribute to falling US consumer sentiment, while the German election could be a positive catalyst for European equities.
Our experts address the critical questions that arose following the news of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model and the market’s volatile reaction. Find out more.
Based on his campaign pledges, here are some things we’ll be watching from President-elect Donald Trump and what they may mean for the economy and markets.
We assess the key differences between Donald Trump’s and Kamala Harris’s policy platforms, and highlight the potential implications for the financial markets.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.