Events

Join us! From macroeconomic updates to thematic deep dives, meet our global experts to learn more about the latest investment themes, ideas, strategies and analysis that matter to you and your clients.

Events & webinars
Rotating globe on platform

Midyear Outlook 2025 webinar

The global reset: Investing in uncertain times

Hear how our teams are thinking about the macroeconomic and investment landscape where trade and economic policy uncertainty have soared. We will discuss the shifting government policies and trade dynamics across the world and how that is triggering a global reset of economic systems. Learn why our investment experts think this reset is yielding significant opportunities and how they are changing the way they view assets in this new world.


Date: Wednesday, 18 June, 11:00 CET


Register now

Latest on demand webinars

  • Invesco webinar
    Invesco webinar

    Annual Investment Outlook 2025 webinar

    Speaker(s): Michael Craig, Simon Redman, John Morris, Ashley Oerth, Kristina Hooper, Paul Jackson, Alexandra Ivanova, Edward Zhou, James Goldstone, John Pellegry

    December 4, 2024 10:00 AM CET

  • US Election webinar Part 3: The votes have been counted. What should investors expect now?

    Speaker(s): Andy Blocker, Kristina Hooper

    November 11, 2024 1:30 PM CET
  • Invesco webinar
    Invesco webinar

    New horizons: Face the future of Fixed income investing

    Speaker(s): Matthew Chaldecott, Gerald Evelyn, Paul Jackson, Gareth Isaac, Paul Syms, Georgina Taylor

    October 9, 2024 10:00 AM CEST

  • Mid-year investment outlook webinar

    June 12, 2024 9:00 AM CEST