Private credit Key takeaways from our 2026 annual investment outlook webinar
Experts from equities, fixed income, real estate, alternatives, and more discuss where they see opportunities and risks in 2026.
Alternative investment strategies are becoming increasingly mainstream. From private credit to real estate, read the latest from Invesco as we explore opportunities beyond traditional capital markets.
Experts from equities, fixed income, real estate, alternatives, and more discuss where they see opportunities and risks in 2026.
To optimise income yield and growth, we look for opportunities that are supported by long-term structural demand drivers, or where active management can enhance cash flows.
The private credit market delivered strong returns in 2025. Can investors expect the same in 2026? Our experts discuss where they’re seeing potential for compelling risk-adjusted returns.
Get an in-depth Q3 report from our alternatives experts, including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Private real estate debt offers insurers a way to diversify their portfolios, generate stable income streams, and match their long-term liabilities.
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
Invesco Real Estate’s value-add team discusses its approach in a challenging market highlighting a disciplined, local team-based execution programme and strategic investments in sectors like logistics and living.
Charles Moussier, Head of EMEA Insurance Client Solutions shares his views on the outlook and opportunities for Insurance clients, including why the Insurance team are underweight equities relative to fixed income and may see opportunities for insurers in private credit.
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest investment insights, our upcoming events and webinars, and information about our products and capabilities.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.