Official Institutions

We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education on our Sovereign Investment Programme. In working with Cambridge Judge Executive Education we’ve looked to develop a programme focused on investment themes we believe will influence markets in the short, medium and long-term. We present the latest in academic and practitioner-based thinking as we seek to partner with sovereign funds to facilitate an understanding of the vital issues facing sovereign organisations today and in the future.

In covering broad ranging topics such as today’s macro-economic environment to long-horizon investing as well as cryptocurrencies and alternative investing we seek to uncover deep insights and generate high levels of interaction and debate.

Senior portfolio managers from Invesco and notable academics from the Cambridge Judge Business School will deliver this five-day, in-depth programme.

The programme takes place annually in Cambridge, with delegates resident in Cambridge for the week. If you would like to know more please contact us.