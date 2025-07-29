Sovereign institutions and central banks
Invesco have worked with sovereign institutions, central banks and pension schemes from around the world for over 30 years. Today we manage the assets of official institutions from across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

We are committed to building long-term, strategic partnerships with official institutions, bringing the best of our investment expertise and capabilities from across our global organisation.

As an independent firm, we are solely focused on investment management. We direct all of our intellectual capital, global strength and operational stability toward helping clients achieve their investment objectives. 

$1.7 TRILLION

Managed on behalf of clients worldwide (Invesco total AUM as at 30 June 2024)

Across asset classes, strategies and customised solutions to meet complex needs

Dedicated thought leadership and educational programmes

Invesco Sovereign Investment Programme

We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education on our Sovereign Investment Programme. In working with Cambridge Judge Executive Education we’ve looked to develop a programme focused on investment themes we believe will influence markets in the short, medium and long-term. We present the latest in academic and practitioner-based thinking as we seek to partner with sovereign funds to facilitate an understanding of the vital issues facing sovereign organisations today and in the future.

In covering broad ranging topics such as today’s macro-economic environment to long-horizon investing as well as cryptocurrencies and alternative investing we seek to uncover deep insights and generate high levels of interaction and debate.

Senior portfolio managers from Invesco and notable academics from the Cambridge Judge Business School will deliver this five-day, in-depth programme.

The programme takes place annually in Cambridge, with delegates resident in Cambridge for the week. If you would like to know more please contact us. 

Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Studies

