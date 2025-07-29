IGSAMS 2025 Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study
Explore insights from 141 sovereign investors managing $27T+ in assets as they adapt to a transformed global investment landscape in IGSAMs 2025.
Invesco have worked with sovereign institutions, central banks and pension schemes from around the world for over 30 years. Today we manage the assets of official institutions from across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
We are committed to building long-term, strategic partnerships with official institutions, bringing the best of our investment expertise and capabilities from across our global organisation.
As an independent firm, we are solely focused on investment management. We direct all of our intellectual capital, global strength and operational stability toward helping clients achieve their investment objectives.
Managed on behalf of clients worldwide (Invesco total AUM as at 30 June 2024)
We are delighted to collaborate with Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education on our Sovereign Investment Programme. In working with Cambridge Judge Executive Education we’ve looked to develop a programme focused on investment themes we believe will influence markets in the short, medium and long-term. We present the latest in academic and practitioner-based thinking as we seek to partner with sovereign funds to facilitate an understanding of the vital issues facing sovereign organisations today and in the future.
In covering broad ranging topics such as today’s macro-economic environment to long-horizon investing as well as cryptocurrencies and alternative investing we seek to uncover deep insights and generate high levels of interaction and debate.
Senior portfolio managers from Invesco and notable academics from the Cambridge Judge Business School will deliver this five-day, in-depth programme.
The programme takes place annually in Cambridge, with delegates resident in Cambridge for the week. If you would like to know more please contact us.
In a fragmented emerging market landscape, China is making a competitive comeback, with new interests in allocations despite geopolitical tensions.
Sovereign investors explore digital assets for long-term value, with growing interest in blockchain, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies.
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
