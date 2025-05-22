Capabilities

Equities

We manage both active and passive capabilities that span regions and styles. With decades of experience, we offer a diverse range of strategies to meet your financial goals.

Equities

$1tn+ in client assets

We manage more than US$ 1 trillion in equity strategies for our clients.

300+ professionals

More than 300 investment professionals cover US, global, Asia and emerging markets.

20+ locations

Our locations provide local knowledge with a global perspective.

Equity strategies that suit your needs

Investors count on our proven approach to build highly active equity portfolios. We look for valuation opportunities in mispriced stocks and keep them until the market recognises what they are worth.

We have strategies to match your needs and long-term goals, whether that is growth, value, diversification, income, or total returns.

Rethink possibilities and explore our strategies from fundamental and factor-based equities to innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Fundamental equities

Equities
Fundamental equities

Explore funds

Transcript

  • ETF
    aeroview%20of%20train%20trail
    ETF

    A proven, systematic approach to active investing

    By Chris Mellor, Erhard Radatz

    Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.

    May 22, 2025
  • Equities
    Stock%20market%20graph%20displayed%20on%20a%20computer%20monitor,%20showing%20fluctuating%20trends%20and%20data%20points%20over%20time
    Equities

    Lessons for market drawdowns

    By Stephen Anness

    Stephen Anness, Head of Global Equities, shares some lessons learnt from the previous drawdowns we’ve experienced in order to help investors navigate the ongoing market volatility.

    April 15, 2025
  • Investment Outlook
    Equities%20investment%20outlook%202025
    Investment Outlook

    Equities: An improving landscape in the year ahead

    By Invesco

    The 2025 equities outlook is improving. Balance sheets look healthy, and many stocks are attractively valued, though geopolitical risks remain. Find out more.

    November 27, 2024
  • Equities
    Why%20European%20equities%20are%20attractively%20valued?%20
    Equities

    Why European equities are attractively valued

    By Oliver Collin

    European equities are trading at attractive valuations compared to other regional equity and fixed interest markets. Find out more.

    October 7, 2024
  • Equities
    Equities

    Von der Leyen’s Commission to boost EU competitiveness through financial services

    By Graham Hook

    Ursula von der Leyen's new Commission aims to boost EU competitiveness by improving financial services and sustainable finance in the EU's five-year mandate.

    October 3, 2024
Frequently asked questions

They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.

Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen as a way to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.

While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.

Investing in public equity involves publicly traded companies whose shares trade on stock exchanges, and they typically must disclose their earnings and other financial information quarterly. Public equities are generally seen as liquid because they are listed. Private equity, on the other hand, represents an investment in a company that is not publicly traded and may not disclose as much financial information. Private equity investments generally have lower liquidity and higher risk but the potential for higher returns.

When it comes to publicly listed companies, most individuals invest in common stocks, although preferred stocks are another type. Investors can also get exposure to equities through real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other managed vehicles.

