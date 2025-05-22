Fundamental equities

A proven, systematic approach to active investing
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Fundamental equity strategies typically focus on the health of a company’s business when investing in individual stocks. Systematic equity strategies, meanwhile, employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions.
It involves analyzing a company’s fundamental strength through earnings, profit margins, intangible assets, competitive moat, and other factors. In other words, a company’s fundamentals determine which stocks are the most attractive for investing.
Yes, value is one of the oldest, well-known fundamental approaches to investing. Value investors typically look for undervalued companies by examining fundamental metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.
Other approaches that typically fall under fundamental equity investing include investing in companies with high growth, revenue, cash flow, and dividends. Growth investors usually focus on companies with higher P/E ratios that are growing revenue quickly. While income investors who want exposure to more stable, mature companies may target the strategy’s dividend aspect.
