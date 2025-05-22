Capabilities

Alternative investments

A changing investment environment is presenting new challenges. But alternatives remain as important as ever for investors seeking enhanced income, returns and diversification.

$180+ bn AUM¹

170+ Professionals¹

10+ Locations¹

Invesco provides investors exposure to private capital, private credit, real estate, costumized solutions and commodities by leveraging our institutional investment expertise, deep resources, and global investment platform.

Private markets

Innovative investment strategies that leverage Invesco’s global resources to uncover diversified sources of return across real estate and private credit.

Gold: an investment for uncertain times?

Learn more about gold performance and macroeconomic factors.

Investment insights

  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

    By Invesco

    Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.

    May 22, 2025
  • Real estate
    Real estate

    Reflections from Invesco Real Estate’s Value Add Team

    By Invesco

    Invesco Real Estate’s value-add team discusses its approach in a challenging market highlighting a disciplined, local team-based execution programme and strategic investments in sectors like logistics and living.

    March 6, 2025
  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Private credit: quarterly market snapshot

    By Scott Baskind, Michael Craig

    Significant focus on the uncertainty of the US macroeconomic backdrop and its potential headwinds on the market remain top of mind for investment opportunities globally. Against this cautious outlook, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views as the first quarter of 2025 begins.

    February 19, 2025
  • Investment Outlook
    Investment Outlook

    European Real Estate: A new real estate value cycle

    By Mike Bessell

    Our experts unpack the 2025 outlook on the evolving real estate market. We explore the implications of recent trends and ESG considerations on the market.

    November 27, 2024
  • Investment Outlook
    Investment Outlook

    Private credit: A strategic source of income in portfolios for the year

    By Invesco

    Our experts unpack the 2025 market outlook on the evolving private credit market. We explore the implications of recent trends on bank loans, distressed credit and direct lending.

    November 27, 2024
FAQs

A broad range of investments fall into the ‘alternatives’ asset class, including real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure and hedge funds. The asset class is growing, as investors continue to turn to alternatives for diversification and to navigate challenging market conditions.

Alternative assets often behave differently to public market assets like equities and bonds. Their unique characteristics mean that they can help investors achieve a diversified portfolio. Typically, they also generate higher returns than public market assets.

We manage over $180+ billion¹ in alternative strategies, spanning private credit, real estate, private equity and beyond. We share some highlights below:
 

  • Real estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate manager, with local people on the ground in 10+ offices worldwide. We invest across the risk-return spectrum, from core to higher returning strategies. Our expertise covers public, private, equity and debt capabilities.

  • Private credit: Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, distressed debt and special situations.

  • Private markets platform: Invesco Solutions offers a private markets platform, which streamlines the process of investing in alternative assets. Alongside Invesco’s in-house capabilities, it provides access to partner firms with expertise in private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

Traditionally, alternative assets (like real estate and some types of private credit) have been slower to buy or sell than public market assets (like equities and bonds). Often, this is because they are not traded on a screen with daily liquidity. Likewise, the market may be smaller with fewer eligible buyers and sellers, or the transaction may have to be privately arranged.

Liquid alternatives, on the other hand, can be bought or sold more frequently. Some fund structures (like ETFs) can help achieve greater liquidity. For example, Invesco offers a broad range of commodity ETFs with daily access.

