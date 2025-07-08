Diversification
Holding gold in a balanced portfolio can provide useful diversification benefits, and historically has maintained a low correlation with most major asset classes.
Perceived "safe haven"
Gold is often more sought-after when conditions are increasingly uncertain, or more volatile elsewhere. Unprecedented events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, can drive investors to search for relative “safe havens” such as gold.
Inflation hedge
Gold could be useful as an inflation hedge when inflation comes as a “shock” due to external factors, when prices escalate faster than expected or when central bank measures are ineffective.
Gold market insight
Q1 gold report
Gold gained 19% in Q1 2025 for its best quarterly performance since Q3 1986. The yellow metal ended the quarter at an all-time high closing price of US$3,124. Gold was the best-performing major asset class as equities retreated in the second half of the quarter while fixed income assets adjusted to uncertainties around the path of interest rates and inflation.
Transcript
Gold FAQ
Exchange-Traded Commodities or “ETCs”, are investment vehicles that trade on stock exchanges and track the performance of an individual commodity or basket of commodities. With ETCs, investors can get exposure to spot commodity prices, without taking physical delivery of those commodities.
The LBMA is a trade association that acts as the coordinator for activities conducted on behalf of its members and other participants in the London Bullion Market.
The gold price is determined via an electronic auction that takes place twice per day in London, at 10:30 am and 3:00 pm GMT, and quoted in US dollars per fine troy ounce. The LBMA Gold Price is a fully transparent benchmark and widely accepted as the basis for pricing spot transactions.