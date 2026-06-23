What’s driving the gold price? … and other important questions

Why have prices been so volatile so far in 2026?

Precious metals and stocks in mining companies rallied very strongly through most of January 2026, then fell back substantially late in the month. Volatility has continued for the most part, including another sharp decline in March. Nearly midway through 2026, the gold price is broadly where it was at the start of the year ($4,337 on 15 June 2026 versus $4,310 at end of 2025).

Geopolitical tensions. Heightened geopolitical tensions likely played a role in the demand for precious metals and associated instruments. The acceleration in prices at the start of the year was very rapid, which meant that many technical measures suggested that these metals were overbought. The conflict in the Middle East would have normally supported the metal, but the market instead focused on the inflationary element of higher oil prices and the possibility of higher interest rates, which would drag on non-yielding assets.

Fed news and US dollar rally. The weakness in gold and silver at the very end of January was partially a reaction to the news that President Trump nominate Kevin Warsh, considered an inflation hawk, as Federal Reserve Chair. Though the relationship between interest rates and gold has weakened in recent years, there is still some bearing there. The futures market began factoring in a rate hike before the end of 2026, a big shift from the cut expected months earlier.

Does gold offer any protection from adverse events?

If we look at the physical gold ETP market since 2020, we can see that investor demand was strongest during three distinct periods: in the first months of the COVID pandemic, when Russia invaded Ukraine and most recently in 2025 when the market began to worry about geopolitics particularly related to the direct and indirect impact of tariffs. In each of these cases, there was a high amount of uncertainty and heightened volatility.

It’s important to highlight that gold doesn’t provide any actual “protection” in the sense that there are no guarantees. As with other investments, the price of gold can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the amount invested.

However, historical evidence suggests that gold has often been able to provide a “cushion” against the downside risks that uncertainty and volatility can inflict on an equity portfolio. Gold has also tended to hold up during sudden rises in inflation or during periods of “stagflation” when an economy suffers high inflation, high unemployment and low growth all at the same time.

Over the past 50 years, gold has been one of the only asset classes that has demonstrated the tendency to move in the same direction as both the level of inflation and the change in inflation. In other words, the gold price has tended to rise when inflation is both higher than normal and rising.

Are precious metals overvalued at these levels?

Valuing financial assets typically means forecasting some form of revenue stream and then discounting those cash flows. That is not possible for gold and other precious metals, which typically cost to hold and do not generate cash flows.

Compared to some assets, precious metals do look stretched versus historical ratios. For example, the only time the gold-to-oil ratio has been higher than now was in 2020, when global shipping was severely impacted due to the COVID pandemic. But compared to many other financial assets, precious metal prices do not look stretched.

Because the supply of gold and silver is relatively consistent, it is the demand for these metals that tends to move prices. And the gold, silver and platinum markets are still very small compared to equities (as shown in the chart below). So, if investors move even a small fraction from conventional asset portfolios into precious metals, it can have a large impact on the market.

We see considerable scope for private investors to diversify some of their portfolios into precious metals instruments.