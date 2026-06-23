What’s driving the gold price? … and other important questions

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Gold hit record highs in late January before retracing some of those gains. The conditions that supported gains in recent years remain in place, but investors should be prepared for higher levels of volatility.
Historically, gold has been a source of long-term value and provided a potential “cushion” against the adverse effects from stock market volatility, uncertainty, and inflation.
Physical gold exchange-traded products offer an easy and cost-effective way for investors who want to gain exposure to the gold price.
Investment risks
The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. For investors in our gold exchange-traded product, if the issuer cannot pay the specified return, the proceeds from the sale of the precious metal will be used to repay investors. Investors will have no claim on the other assets of the issuer. Instruments providing exposure to commodities are generally considered to be high risk which means there is a greater risk of large fluctuations in the value of the instrument.
Gold has been treasured by people across the globe for thousands of years. It’s been used as currency and for bartering, as a symbol of wealth, in jewellery, as a critical component in many technology applications, and more recently for its investment characteristics.
In this article, we’ll answer some of the most common questions we hear from investors.
Why has gold – and also silver – performed so well in recent years? Why are we seeing more volatility in prices now? At these levels is gold still a diversifier?
Plus, some perennial questions: Are these assets suitable for investors with environmental or social concerns? What instruments are exposed to higher precious metals prices?
Gold hit an all-time high of more than US$5,500 per ounce in late January 2026. Silver similarly broke above $120 per ounce. Those prices had been rising fairly steadily for several years but accelerated rapidly in January. Of course, nobody can predict the future with any certainty, but we can comment on recent activity and try to explain what we believe has been behind the phenomenal rise in this precious metal.
Precious metals and stocks in mining companies rallied very strongly through most of January 2026, then fell back substantially late in the month. Volatility has continued for the most part, including another sharp decline in March. Nearly midway through 2026, the gold price is broadly where it was at the start of the year ($4,337 on 15 June 2026 versus $4,310 at end of 2025).
If we look at the physical gold ETP market since 2020, we can see that investor demand was strongest during three distinct periods: in the first months of the COVID pandemic, when Russia invaded Ukraine and most recently in 2025 when the market began to worry about geopolitics particularly related to the direct and indirect impact of tariffs. In each of these cases, there was a high amount of uncertainty and heightened volatility.
It’s important to highlight that gold doesn’t provide any actual “protection” in the sense that there are no guarantees. As with other investments, the price of gold can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the amount invested.
However, historical evidence suggests that gold has often been able to provide a “cushion” against the downside risks that uncertainty and volatility can inflict on an equity portfolio. Gold has also tended to hold up during sudden rises in inflation or during periods of “stagflation” when an economy suffers high inflation, high unemployment and low growth all at the same time.
Over the past 50 years, gold has been one of the only asset classes that has demonstrated the tendency to move in the same direction as both the level of inflation and the change in inflation. In other words, the gold price has tended to rise when inflation is both higher than normal and rising.
Valuing financial assets typically means forecasting some form of revenue stream and then discounting those cash flows. That is not possible for gold and other precious metals, which typically cost to hold and do not generate cash flows.
Compared to some assets, precious metals do look stretched versus historical ratios. For example, the only time the gold-to-oil ratio has been higher than now was in 2020, when global shipping was severely impacted due to the COVID pandemic. But compared to many other financial assets, precious metal prices do not look stretched.
Because the supply of gold and silver is relatively consistent, it is the demand for these metals that tends to move prices. And the gold, silver and platinum markets are still very small compared to equities (as shown in the chart below). So, if investors move even a small fraction from conventional asset portfolios into precious metals, it can have a large impact on the market.
We see considerable scope for private investors to diversify some of their portfolios into precious metals instruments.
The gold mining and refining industries are focused on improving sustainability, accountability and transparency. The goal is to provide investors and consumers with more clarity and confidence that the gold they are buying has been sourced and processed according to a high set of standards.
Mining is an energy-intensive process that often impacts the local ecology. While it may never be totally environmentally neutral, improvements can be made to reduce the negative impact, including having plans for restoring the ecology at the end of the mine’s lifetime. At Invesco, these environmental issues are generally high on our agenda when we engage with the senior management of the mining companies in which we have equity holdings. We seek to better understand their views and the steps they are taking to mitigate risks and reduce their carbon footprint.
Ethics extend beyond the environment, of course, and mining companies can make a positive impact on addressing socio-economic issues. Given that a productive mine may be in operation for many decades, mining companies will often help develop local housing, transportation, schools and medical infrastructure. This can have long-term material benefits for emerging economies.
Much of gold’s value is linked to its investment characteristics and cultural significance in major jewellery markets such as India and China. However, the precious metal’s physical properties also make it valuable for use in a range of high-end technology applications, including from the medical and aerospace industries. Gold is an excellent electrical conductor, but more importantly it does not tarnish or corrode over time. Thus, its low resistance remains stable — unlike copper and silver for example.
Total demand from this sector accounts for just under 10% of annual gold demand, but the amount used has been fairly steady over the past decade, according to data published by the World Gold Council.
Some investors may add a holding in gold for the same reason they invest in other assets, because they believe the price may rise. Probably a more likely reason is that investors want to diversify their portfolios or provide a possible cushion against losses in case of rising inflation, stock market volatility, economic uncertainty or geopolitical risks. Although gold offers no guarantees and can go down even when you expect it to behave differently, historically it has tended to hold up well during sharp equity market downturns.
Gold can be a useful tool for diversification because its price tends to move differently from most of the other assets in a typical portfolio. Historical evidence shows that the gold price often behaves independently from equities in particular but also bonds to a lesser extent and even a broad basket of commodities. This characteristic means gold can potentially act as a ‘cushion’ for the rest of the portfolio when other assets are falling in price.
|
|
Gold
|
Bloomberg Commodity Index
|
MSCI World
|
S&P 500
|
Global Agg
|
US Treasuries
|
Gold
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bloomberg Commodity Index
|
0.33
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
MSCI World
|
0.12
|
0.43
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
S&P 500
|
0.02
|
0.32
|
0.92
|
1.00
|
|
|
Global Agg
|
0.42
|
0.14
|
0.11
|
-0.03
|
1.00
|
|
US Treasuries
|
0.12
|
-0.17
|
-0.26
|
-0.28
|
0.61
|
1.00
Source: Invesco, Bloomberg, as at 30 January 2026. Correlations are based on weekly returns over the past 20 years. All benchmarks in USD. Past performance does not predict future returns.
The most direct way to get exposure to these assets might be through an ETP that tracks the price of these metals.
For those looking to get exposure through equities, mining companies are one way to do it. These companies tend to rise and fall to a greater degree than the underlying commodity price, which means they can be more volatile. But they also have the benefit of paying dividends.
Finally, some regional equity markets, such as the UK, have a higher weight in mining companies and tend to exhibit some element of a positive relationship with precious metals prices.
Discover how to gain exposure to the gold price through one of the largest and lowest-cost gold exchange-traded products in Europe. Our flagship Invesco Physical Gold ETC and our more recently launched Invesco Physical Gold II ETC are both similarly designed to track the performance of the LBMA Gold Price, less a fixed fee as low as 0.12% per annum.
Both ETCs hold at least an equivalent amount of the highest quality gold bars as the total value of the ETC, which are stored securely in the London vaults of JP Morgan Chase Bank. The difference between the two is the amount of gold represented by one certificate in the ETC, with the newer product offering an easier way for more investors to gain exposure to the gold price with smaller investment amounts.
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