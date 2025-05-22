Capabilities

Private Markets

Adding Private Markets assets to an investment portfolio may help improve growth, potential income, and diversification.

Invesco provides institutional investors access to differentiated strategies across real estate and private credit by leveraging our investment expertise, deep resources, and global investment platform.

Real estate

Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on four decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients. Learn more about our real estate capabilities.

Transcript

Private credit

As one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers, we leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process. Learn more about our private credit capabilities.

Related insights

  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds.

    By Invesco

    Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.

    May 22, 2025
  • Real estate
    Real estate

    Reflections from Invesco Real Estate’s Value Add Team

    By Invesco

    Invesco Real Estate’s value-add team discusses its approach in a challenging market highlighting a disciplined, local team-based execution programme and strategic investments in sectors like logistics and living.

    March 6, 2025
  • Alternatives
    Alternatives

    Private credit: quarterly market snapshot

    By Scott Baskind, Michael Craig

    Significant focus on the uncertainty of the US macroeconomic backdrop and its potential headwinds on the market remain top of mind for investment opportunities globally. Against this cautious outlook, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views as the first quarter of 2025 begins.

    February 19, 2025
  • Investment Outlook
    Investment Outlook

    European Real Estate: A new real estate value cycle

    By Mike Bessell

    Our experts unpack the 2025 outlook on the evolving real estate market. We explore the implications of recent trends and ESG considerations on the market.

    November 27, 2024
  • Investment Outlook
    Investment Outlook

    Private credit: A strategic source of income in portfolios for the year

    By Invesco

    Our experts unpack the 2025 market outlook on the evolving private credit market. We explore the implications of recent trends on bank loans, distressed credit and direct lending.

    November 27, 2024
FAQs

Private markets consist of debt and equity investments that are not publicly traded. Private market investments can be made directly, but are most often made by funds as part of a larger portfolio. There are six main asset classes within private markets: private real estate, private credit, private equity, private infrastructure, natural resources, and venture capital.

Private market investments provide a range of exposures depending on the risk/return spectrum, cash flow, and correlation characteristics investors are seeking. The benefits private markets may help a portfolio by reducing portfolio risk, increase returns, generate income, and potential opportunistic growth.

We manage over $180 billion in alternative asset strategies, spanning private credit, real estate, private equity and beyond. We share some highlights below:

Real estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate manager, with local people on the ground in 21 offices worldwide. We invest across the risk-return spectrum, from core to higher returning strategies. Our expertise covers public, private, equity and debt capabilities.

Private credit: Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, distressed debt and special situations.

Traditionally, alternative assets (like real estate and some types of private credit) have been slower to buy or sell than public market assets (like equities and bonds). Often, this is because they are not traded on a screen with daily liquidity. Most private market investments take time to mature in market to reach potential returns.

Liquid alternatives, on the other hand, can be bought or sold more frequently. Some fund structures (like ETFs) can help achieve greater liquidity. For example, Invesco offers a broad range of commodity ETFs with daily access.

  • Footnotes

    Source: as of 31 March 2025.

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Alternative investment products may involve a higher degree of risk, may engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices  that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, may not be required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual portfolios, often charge higher fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for private equity interests, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.

    Important information

    Data is provided as at 31 March 2025, sourced from Invesco, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    EMEA4455360/2025
