Why consider global real estate?
Explore the trends reshaping global real estate opportunities today.
Navigating the risks and opportunities of a diverse and nuanced asset class requires deep and varied experience through multiple market cycles. Invesco’s real estate platform has more than 40 years of expertise building partnerships and data-driven global real estate investment programs and funds that may benefit investors. Partnerships can also take the form of working with best in class operators to access proprietary deals.
Our culture of innovation has kept us at the forefront for over forty years. Our ability to adapt, ideate and create new solutions for our clients, is second to none.
Our continued growth has been built on deep and lasting relationships across 73 multi-mandate clients. The same holds true for investor tenure and committed capital growth.
We build customized portfolios designed to evolve across markets and perform to the exacting standards of some of the world’s most sophisticated clients.
Our team manages over $91 billion real estate assets globally across the public and private sectors.1
Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has over four decades of experience in real estate investing.
IRE has over 586 real estate professionals across 21 global offices in competitive local markets.1
We have led the market expanding into new sectors and geographies, launched new vehicles to meet investors’ evolving needs, and strategically expanded our global team. Our focus has always been rooted in our ability to illuminate opportunities for our clients by identifying emerging themes, seeking strong risk-adjusted returns, and providing differentiated portfolio exposure.
We constantly leverage proprietary data and analytics to identify emerging themes, risks and ideas across the global opportunity set that requires viewing the asset class from every possible angle. Our multi-dimensional view of real estate across the capital structure, sectors and regions helps us create innovative solutions across the risk-return spectrum.
Core real estate refers to high-quality, low-risk investment properties, typically located in prime locations with stable cash flows and long-term lease agreements. Our flagship core strategies are market-leading throughout the US, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Globally, we offer diversified portfolios of high-quality assets, with a focus on potential durable, growing income and strong appreciation characteristics over time.
Real estate credit refers to investments in debt instruments secured by real estate assets. This strategy involves providing capital to real estate sponsors or operators, typically in the form of loans, to finance property acquisitions, developments, or renovations.
With an emphasis on relative value and the flexibility to invest across the full capital structure, our value-add strategies are positioned to act with speed and conviction to take advantage of acquisition opportunities that arise during a period of economic uncertainty in Europe. Invesco Real Estate’s European value-add strategy aims to capitalise on market disruption in order to capitalise on short-term pricing opportunities as an attractive entry point to fundamental, long-term value creation.
Providing investors access to high value physical assets that may offer competitive income, portfolio diversification and the potential to hedge inflation.
Sector focused real estate may provide long-term income potential from high-quality assets with balanced demand drivers and with inflation-linked long- term leases. Invesco’s European Hotel Strategy provides diversified exposure to high-quality, centrally located assets, and attractive supply–demand fundamentals. By leveraging favorable market timing, active asset repositioning, and strong tenant demand, the strategy aims to acquire assets at compelling pricing and generate sustainable, above-market compound returns.
Real estate investing is the purchase of real estate with the goal of making a profit. It can involve managing, renting, or selling the property. Real estate investments can be short-term or long-term, and can be made by individuals, groups, or corporations.
Real estate investments can occur in four different forms: private equity (direct ownership), publicly traded equity (indirect ownership claim), private debt (direct mortgage lending), and publicly traded debt (securitized mortgages).
There are multiple potential benefits to investing in real estate such as: income benefits, portfolio diversification, creative financing, and leverage.
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs): Invest in and manage income-producing real estate properties, such as apartments, office buildings and shopping centers. REITs offer investors exposure to real estate assets and typically pay out a significant portion of their income as dividends.
We invest throughout the capital stack and across the risk/return spectrum, from core to higher-returning, to create a robust picture of each investment opportunity. We invest across both debt and equity income, direct and listed real assets, for both institutional and discretionary managers.
Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has a decades-long track record of building global real estate investment programs and funds that is designed to benefit investors. With over 40 years of investing experience, our established track record and diversified strategies enable us to be an exceptional partner.
Why consider global real estate?
Explore the trends reshaping global real estate opportunities today.
Real estate: Navigating short-term volatility with long-term assets
To optimise income yield and growth, we look for opportunities that are supported by long-term structural demand drivers, or where active management can enhance cash flows.
Private real estate debt: A strategic asset class for insurers
Private real estate debt offers insurers a way to diversify their portfolios, generate stable income streams, and match their long-term liabilities.
What are global investor flows into US real estate
Reduced cross-border investment in new US commercial real estate may impact US and global property sectors, markets, and assets differently.
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