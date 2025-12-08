ETFs

ETF Investing

Explore how ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities.

Forefront of ETFs

As one of the world's largest ETF providers with over US$1 trillion globally in ETF assets under management, we've been dedicated to ETF investing since 2003.
investing since 2003. 

We offer over 160 EMEA ETFs spanning regions and strategies across equities, fixed income and commodities. 

Our culture of innovation lets us find new opportunities for investors, as well as ways to improve the performance of core ETF exposures.

Our ETF capabilities cover major equity, fixed income and commodity benchmarks and those providing access to innovative strategies and more specialist market segments, some not available from any other ETF issuer.

Fixed Income ETFs

ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs

Whether your clients simply want to avoid certain companies or industries, or help drive positive change, our wide range of ESG ETFs can help you build portfolios that reflect values that matter to your clients.
    Private credit

    Key takeaways from our 2026 annual investment outlook webinar

    By Invesco

    Experts from equities, fixed income, real estate, alternatives, and more discuss where they see opportunities and risks in 2026.

    December 8, 2025
    ETF

    A proven, systematic approach to active investing

    By Chris Mellor, Erhard Radatz

    Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.

    May 22, 2025
    ETF

    Nasdaq-100: A gauge of the modern economy

    By Invesco

    Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.

    May 21, 2025
    ETF

    Digital assets: Is the bitcoin bull run just getting started?

    By Ashley Oerth

    Five key factors suggest cryptocurrencies may continue their 2024 momentum and see positive performance in 2025.

    April 2, 2025
ETF investing FAQs

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a pooled investment vehicle with shares that can be bought and sold throughout the day on the stock exchange, in the same way that ordinary stocks and shares are traded.

Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) are listed debt instruments traded on a stock exchange and backed by a commodity. They are not funds or ETFs.

ETFs and mutual funds both offer diversified exposure to main asset classes and are typically UCITS funds. However, ETFs can be bought through a stockbroker or trading platform at any time during the trading day, while mutual funds are purchased via a fund management company and only once per day. ETFs are priced continuously throughout the day, providing high transparency, whereas mutual funds are priced once daily and their transparency can vary.

Benefits:

Low cost of ownership – ETFs tend to be cheaper than most other funds.  

Liquidity – Creation/redemption process ensures liquidity

Ease of trading – ETFs can be traded on a stock exchange at any time, when open. May be an attractive feature for investors who are looking for more flexibility around when to buy and sell an investment.

Transparency – ETFs are very transparent and usually disclose their full list of holdings daily on the ETF provider’s website.

Index tracking – Physical and synthetic replication models may offer economic advantages

Risks:

Tracking differences: ETFs may not track an index perfectly. The difference between the fund return and index return is called ‘tracking difference’.

Capital risk: Like any investment product, the value of an ETF may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.

There are many ways for fund managers to track the performance of an index. These ‘replication methods’ fall into two broad categories, physical and swap-based (synthetic).

Physical ETFs own the underlying stocks or bonds that comprise the benchmark index; whereas a swap-based ETF aims to deliver the index performance through a swap provided by an investment bank. A swap is a type of derivative contract where two parties agree to exchange (“swap”) one stream of flows for another.  

At Invesco, we pioneered a swap-based method called “physical with swap overlay” whereby the ETF holds a basket of quality securities, which are not the same as those in the index but are expected to produce most of the returns. To reduce tracking error, the ETF has swaps often with multiple counterparties (investment banks) that pay the difference between the index return and the return of the basket of securities.

Smart beta is a term for any rules-based strategy that uses characteristics other than just geography and market capitalisation to select and weight the securities of the index.

