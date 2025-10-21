Fixed income

Investment grade bonds

A global platform of actively managed, high conviction portfolios driven by in-depth proprietary research and guided by an experienced team.

View featured funds
members talking

US$90+ bn In assets managed

A legacy of managing global investment grade credit assets for clients. 1

20+ yrs Average experience

Our fixed income investment professionals average over two decades of industry experience. 1

180+ Professionals

An experienced, dedicated team of investment professionals across the globe. 1

Purpose built portfolios

We combine the scale and resources of a global asset manager with the ability to add value through agile portfolio management. Investors turn to our global fixed income platform for distinct bond strategies designed to pursue strong risk-adjusted returns across differing market cycles.

  • High-conviction portfolios: Portfolios reflect our strongest views, rounded in disciplined research and expressed with the confidence to be differentiated.
  • A rigorous, repeatable process: Our portfolio construction is powered by a disciplined approach that integrates top-down and bottom-up insights from across Invesco’s expert teams.
  • A commitment to client success: Clients gain access to an experienced team of investors, fostering long-term partnership and alignment.

Frequently asked questions

Investment grade credit are bonds or other fixed-income securities rated at a certain level of creditworthiness by rating agencies. These securities are considered to have a lower risk of default compared to non-investment grade (also known as “high yield” or “junk”) bonds. The ratings for investment grade credit typically range from BBB- or Baa3 (low) to AAA or Aaa (high).

Investment grade bonds are rated by credit rating agencies like Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody's, and Fitch. The ratings are based on the issuer’s financial health, historical performance, and overall economic environment. Ratings range from AAA (highest quality, lowest risk) to BBB- (lower quality, higher risk but still considered investment grade). For example:

AAA/Aaa: Highest credit quality, minimal risk

AA/Aa: High credit quality, very low risk.

A: Strong credit quality, low risk.

BBB/Baa: Adequate credit quality, moderate risk, but still investment grade.

The credit rating on a bond will be associated with the premium or “spread” demanded for holding it: the higher the risk, the more issuers will have to pay investors.

Bond prices in general work inversely to interest rates. So, when interest rates rise, the price of existing bonds typically falls. When interest rates fall, the price of existing bonds usually increases. The extent of the price change will depend on several factors including the time to maturity of the bond, its coupon level and frequency. The sensitivity to interest rate changes can be worked out mathematically and is known as “duration”. Bonds with longer maturities and lower coupons, which are more frequently found in investment grade, are more sensitive to interest rate changes, something investors should be aware of. But corporate and other investment grade bonds will generally have a lower interest rate sensitivity than equivalent government bonds, thanks to the additional credit premium in the coupon.

Investment grade corporate bonds can play an important role as income generators in investor portfolios. This made them popular with investors in the years following the global financial crisis when the world lived through a sustained period of low yields, or even negative yields on government debt. They can also be good diversifiers. They represent a large portion of the global investment universe, which means they allow investors to gain exposure to a broad range of economic sectors and geographies. Furthermore, they typically exhibit significantly lower price volatility than equities.

Discover more from Invesco

  • Footnotes

    1 As of 30 June 2025.

     

    Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date.

     

    Important information

    All information is provided as at 30 June 2025, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    EMEA5215712