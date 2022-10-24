Defined contribution pensions

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Related insights
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Discover our Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report, we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.16 July 2026
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ETF A new approach to investing in AAA-rated CLOs
Paul SymsExplore how CLO ETFs can help investors seek growth opportunities through active portfolio management, flexibility, diversification and the efficiency of the ETF structure.7 July 2026
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Investment Outlook Insurers: Private markets can offer diversification in a mixed investment environment
Nikhil GangwaniInsurers need to diversify return sources, reduce exposure to correlated shocks, and optimise capital efficiency. Selective allocations to private markets can help.15 June 2026
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ETF May European ETF Flows
Benjamin Jones, Chris Mellor, Paul SymsEuropean ETFs gathered US$45bn in May. Explore the latest ETF Snapshot for market flows, upcoming IPOs, fixed income yields and currency hedging, and the outlook for gold.15 June 2026
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Investment Outlook Fixed Income: A strong case for bonds
InvescoAs economies show resilience, selectivity and care remain critical for bond investors figuring out where to take duration risk and how to think about returns.1 December 2025
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ETF Getting more out of your cash allocation
Paul SymsDiscover alternative cash management solutions that may be able to offer enhanced returns versus overnight deposit rates.28 November 2025
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ETF When does a swap-based approach gain an advantage?
Chris Mellor, Paul SymsWhile both main replication methods have their own merits, a swap-based approach could offer an advantage over physical counterparts in certain situations. Find out more.30 October 2025
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Private credit Understanding CLOs: A guide to collateralised loan obligations
InvescoDiscover how Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) can offer portfolio diversification, active management, and access to resilient leveraged loans for professional investors.24 October 2025
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Real estate Private real estate debt: A strategic asset class for insurers
Andrew Gordon, Joe Steidl, Nikhil GangwaniPrivate real estate debt offers insurers a way to diversify their portfolios, generate stable income streams, and match their long-term liabilities.22 September 2025
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US equity Quality: A factor for all seasons
Chris MellorDiscover how the Quality factor, defined by strong fundamentals and resilience, offers investors a consistent strategy across market cycles. Learn how the S&P 500 Quality Index and Invesco’s ETF provide targeted access to high-quality US companies.26 June 2025
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Alternatives Private credit quarterly roundup: Liberation Day market responses
Scott Baskind, Michael CraigExperts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.9 June 2025
Related strategies
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