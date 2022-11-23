Meet our teams
Our people make Invesco, and their passion drives our mission: to deliver an investment experience that helps you get more out of life.
Delivering investment excellence
Our 800+ investment professionals are based across thirteen investment centres globally. They bring local expertise and draw on the firm’s global resources to deliver a diverse range of capabilities.
Our Benelux Team
Partnering with our clients
We are commited to being the most client-focused firm in the industry. Our Distribution teams serve our clients as a trusted advisers, partnering with them to understand their objectives.
Ensuring robust oversight
Managing risk is an integral part of our investment culture. We are a fiduciary to our clients, and our goal is for them to feel confident in us and their investments.