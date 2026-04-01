Nicole Melis
Nicole Melis joined Invesco in January 2023. In her role as Senior Client Director Benelux, Nicole works with fiduciary managers, pension funds, insurers, family offices and consultants to help achieve future-proof investment goals. Nicole started her career as an investment advisor in private banking at Rabo Robeco Bank Luxembourg and F. van Lanschot Bankiers, after which she switched to institutional relationship management and sales at AEGON Asset Management in 2005. Nicole subsequently worked for Robeco, Willis Towers Watson and Syntrus Achmea Real Estate & Finance as Senior Business Development Manager and has extensive experience with all asset classes, including Real Estate. Nicole has a Masters degree in Business Economics (specialization in Finance) from Maastricht University.
Job title: Senior Client Director Benelux
In group: Since January 2023
Experience: 25+ Years
Location: Amsterdam