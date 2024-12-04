Events & webinars

Annual Investment Outlook 2025 webinar
Speaker(s): Michael Craig, Simon Redman, John Morris, Ashley Oerth, Kristina Hooper, Paul Jackson, Alexandra Ivanova, Edward Zhou, James Goldstone, John Pellegry
Join us! From macroeconomic updates to thematic deep dives, meet our global experts to learn more about the latest investment themes, ideas, strategies and analysis that matter to you and your clients.
Annual Investment Outlook 2025 webinar
Speaker(s): Michael Craig, Simon Redman, John Morris, Ashley Oerth, Kristina Hooper, Paul Jackson, Alexandra Ivanova, Edward Zhou, James Goldstone, John Pellegry
US Election webinar Part 3: The votes have been counted. What should investors expect now?
Speaker(s): Andy Blocker, Kristina Hooper
New horizons: Face the future of Fixed income investing
Speaker(s): Matthew Chaldecott, Gerald Evelyn, Paul Jackson, Gareth Isaac, Paul Syms, Georgina Taylor
US Election webinar Part 2: The politics – Why do political strategists think about the 2024 US presidential race?
Speaker(s): Andy Blocker
AT1 Capital Bonds: Insights from Industry Experts webinar
Speaker(s): Raphael Stern, Samir Patel
Mid-year investment outlook webinar
Speaker(s): Paul Jackson, Kristina Hooper, Raymond Ma, Thomas Moore, Shekhar Sambhshivan, Raman Rajagopal
Outlook 2024
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.