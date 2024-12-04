Events

Join us! From macroeconomic updates to thematic deep dives, meet our global experts to learn more about the latest investment themes, ideas, strategies and analysis that matter to you and your clients.

Events & webinars

Latest on demand webinars

  • Invesco webinar
    Invesco webinar

    Annual Investment Outlook 2025 webinar

    Speaker(s): Michael Craig, Simon Redman, John Morris, Ashley Oerth, Kristina Hooper, Paul Jackson, Alexandra Ivanova, Edward Zhou, James Goldstone, John Pellegry

    4 December 2024 11:00 CET

  • US Election webinar Part 3: The votes have been counted. What should investors expect now?

    Speaker(s): Andy Blocker, Kristina Hooper

    11 November 2024 14:30 CET
  • Invesco webinar
    Invesco webinar

    New horizons: Face the future of Fixed income investing

    Speaker(s): Matthew Chaldecott, Gerald Evelyn, Paul Jackson, Gareth Isaac, Paul Syms, Georgina Taylor

    9 October 2024 12:00 CEST

  • US Election webinar Part 2: The politics – Why do political strategists think about the 2024 US presidential race?

    Speaker(s): Andy Blocker

    18 September 2024 11:00 BST

  • AT1 Capital Bonds: Insights from Industry Experts webinar

    Speaker(s): Raphael Stern, Samir Patel

    19 July 2024 11:00 CEST

  • Mid-year investment outlook webinar

    Speaker(s): Paul Jackson, Kristina Hooper, Raymond Ma, Thomas Moore, Shekhar Sambhshivan, Raman Rajagopal

    12 June 2024 11:00 CEST

  • Outlook 2024

    30 November 2023 11:00 CET

Webinars

Upcoming webinars

Upcoming webinars

Register for our upcoming webinars.

Register
Webinars on demand

Webinars on demand

Missed the live broadcast, no problem, catch up on demand when convenient to you.

Watch