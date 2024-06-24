Invesco's Nasdaq UCITS ETFs

Access the world’s most innovative and disruptive companies with our suite of Nasdaq ETFs.

Why consider investing in innovation?

Nasdaq and Invesco have both long been associated with innovation. Nasdaq indices cover leading-edge non-financial companies across a wide range of industries, while Invesco enables investors to access them through simple and transparent ETFs. With access to disruptive technologies, revolutionary giants and household names from a range of different sectors, we have a suite of Nasdaq ETFs to possibly suit your needs.

Tap into innovative companies from today’s leaders to the next generation of trailblazers, with our suite of Invesco Nasdaq UCITS ETFs. 

Access profitable, growing companies with strong fundamentals that have diversification benefits within the US large- and mid-cap equity space.

All of our Invesco Nasdaq UCITS ETFs have been the first-to-market in Europe, providing investors with unique opportunities to diversify their portfolios. 

Our Nasdaq innovation suite

Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF

Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, giving you access to the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Tap into long-term growth potential with access to some of the world’s most ground-breaking companies, with our innovative ETF.

Invesco NASDAQ-100 Swap UCITS ETF

Our synthetically replicating ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100 Index and offers investors the potential structural and performance advantage of Invesco’s leading synthetic platform. 

Invesco NASDAQ-100 ESG UCITS ETF

Our ETF seeks to tracks the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index providing you access to the world’s most innovative companies, whilst aligning with your ESG values. The index is designed to measure the performance of the companies (minus fees) in the Nasdaq-100 Index that meet specific ESG criteria.  

Invesco NASDAQ-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF

Our ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, an equal weight version of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The index allocates the same weight to each stock in the index, resulting in a more diversified performance contribution from each company and sector, thus aiming to reduce concentration risk. 

Invesco NASDAQ Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF

Our ETF seeks to track the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index, providing you access to the next 100 largest, non-financial companies, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Gain early exposure to forward-thinking, mid-cap companies before they graduate to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Explore our Nasdaq UCITS ETFs

  • Investment risks

    Click here for more information. For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco.
    Applies to all: Value Fluctuation, Equity.
    Applies to Invesco Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF, Invesco Nasdaq Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF, Invesco Nasdaq-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF and Invesco Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF only: Concentration, Securities Lending.
    Applies to Invesco Nasdaq-100 ESG UCITS ETF only: Sector Concentration, Single Country, Environmental, Social and Governance.
    Applies to Invesco Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF only: Use of Derivatives Tracking, Synthetic ETF Risk.

    An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

Frequently asked questions

The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was the first all-electronic exchange and is one of the largest and most followed US equity stock markets. The exchange is home to more than 3,400 companies, in many cases companies choosing to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange mirror the innovative nature of the exchange itself. 

The Nasdaq-100 index measures the performance of the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. These companies include some of the most innovative in their market segments, e.g. Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and many more.

Starting with the Nasdaq-100 index, companies which are involved in controversial business activities, such as tobacco or controversial weapons, are excluded. There are further exclusions for companies which do not comply with the UN Global Compact principles, for those involved in severe controversies and for those whose economic value is deemed to be at severe risk from ESG factors (all as determined by Sustainalytics). Constituent weights are then tilted towards companies with more attractive ESG risk ratings.

The result is the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index which our Invesco Nasdaq-100 ESG UCITS ETF tracks, an ETF for the ESG investor.

There are many ways that ETFs can be traded to suit investor’s needs; this can range from a local broker, platform or via the exchange directly (secondary market). Market-makers who trade the ETF provide greater liquidity by constantly quoting their own bid and offer prices. Your broker or online platform may be able to provide you with further information about trading our ETFs.

KIIDs and Prospectus information can be found on the ETF product pages.

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    Value Fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Equity: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Applies to Invesco Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF, Invesco Nasdaq Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF, Invesco Nasdaq-100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF and Invesco Nasdaq-100 Swap UCIS ETF only.

    Concentration: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.

    Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

    Applies to Invesco Nasdaq-100 ESG UCITS ETF only.

    Sector Concentration: As this fund has significant exposure to one or a small number of sectors, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for an ETF with a broader investment mandate.

    Single Country: As this fund invests in companies from a single country, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than an ETF that is geographically diversified.

    Environmental, Social and Governance: The Fund intends to invest in securities of issuers that manage their ESG exposures better relative to their peers. This may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers and cause the Fund to forego certain investment opportunities. The Fund may perform differently to other funds, including underperforming other funds that do not seek to invest in securities of issuers based on their ESG ratings.

    Applies to Invesco Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF only

    Use of derivatives for index tracking: The Fund’s ability to track the benchmark’s performance is reliant on the counterparties to continuously deliver the performance of the benchmark in line with the swap agreements and would also be affected by any spread between the pricing of the swaps and the pricing of the benchmark. The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Fund to financial loss.

    Synthetic ETF risk: The fund might purchase securities that are not contained in the reference index and will enter into swap agreements to exchange the performance of those securities for the performance of the reference index. 

