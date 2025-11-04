New opportunities in European real estate: H2 2025 and beyond

Real estate Private real estate debt: A strategic asset class for insurers
Private real estate debt offers insurers a way to diversify their portfolios, generate stable income streams, and match their long-term liabilities.
European real estate is entering a recovery phase despite recent shifts in global trading and economic growth patterns.
European real estate income remains strong and stable due to high demand and limited supply.
Tariff concerns and currency risks are driving investors away from US real estate, with capital being reallocated to markets like Europe.
Both European and UK real estate markets are showing positive year-on-year capital value growth, leading a global recovery after recent interest rate corrections. This rebound is occurring despite global economic challenges, including disrupted trade flows and declining GDP.
Invesco sees strong potential for European real estate to outperform versus recent history in late 2025 and into 2026. This view is based on clear evidence of market recovery, resilient and diversified income streams compared to other asset classes, and robust structural drivers of demand, which support occupancy and drive real rental growth.
We are focusing strategic investments into opportunities that maximise income growth potential and attempt to minimise reliance on real estate yield movements. In particular, we are targeting income growth potential that is underpinned by long-term structural drivers of occupier demand or active asset management opportunities.
