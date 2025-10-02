Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit and equity, real assets, and hedge funds

Real estate US and global commercial real estate — fourth quarter 2025 outlook
In today’s environment, we believe properties with income growth that’s less tied to the business cycle are best positioned to outperform.
Alternative Opportunities is a quarterly report from Invesco Solutions. In each new edition, we look at the outlook for private market assets. In particular, we focus on private credit, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and commodities.
Due to the combined impact of high stock valuations and the elevated cost of financing, we remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio. In general, we’re more bullish on defensive alternatives, favoring private debt, real assets, and hedged strategies versus private equity. Here are key takeaways from each asset class. (Read the complete Q3 Alternatives opportunities report.)
As market volatility subsides, we’re watching for signs of renewed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. In the meantime, patient credit investors may continue to benefit from a favorable higher-for-longer rate environment. We’re overweight real estate credit due to the high levels of current income and the recovering real estate equity market.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Direct lending
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Real asset credit
|
Overweight
|
Attractive
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Alternative credit
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – Q3 2025, pg. 5
We remain underweight private equity, especially traditional buyout strategies, which generally require leverage to generate returns. The combined impact of high equity valuations with an elevated cost of financing may be a significant headwind.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Private equity
|
Underweight
|
Unattractive
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – Q3 2025, pg. 14
We’re slightly increasing our exposure to real estate because our conviction that valuations have bottomed is beginning to form. While we’re optimistic amid easing financial conditions, we remain vigilant because of tight cap rates and a murky outlook from policymakers.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Real estate
|
Overweight
|
Attractive
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Infrastructure
|
Overweight
|
Unattractive
|
Attractive
|
Attractive
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – Q3 2025, pg. 23
Hedge funds with lower betas to market risk may be a valuable alternative within a portfolio, in our view. Spreads within event-driven strategies remain high despite limited capital markets activity from M&As because private equity has remained sidelined.
|
|
Overall
|
Valuations
|
Fundamentals
|
Secular trend
|
Event-driven and arbitrage
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
|
Systematic trend
|
Overweight
|
Neutral
|
Neutral
|
Attractive
Source: Invesco, Alternative Opportunities – Q3 2025, pg. 31
