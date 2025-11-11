Why investing matters—and what makes it work

Key takeaways:

Inflation quietly reduces the value of money over time, making it harder for simple savings to keep up with potentially rising costs.

Investing offers the potential to preserve purchasing power, build wealth gradually, and share in the growth of innovative companies.

The power of compounding means even small investments can grow significantly over the long term, though markets can also experience setbacks.

Imagine you’re lucky enough to be able to save for the future, and you put $1,000 in a savings account today. Ten years from now, you should have more money depending on the savings account’s interest rate—but the groceries, gas, or concert tickets you buy will likely cost more than they do today. That’s because of inflation—a steady rise in prices over time that makes each dollar buy a little less.

Inflation isn’t always dramatic, but it adds up. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was recently running at about a 3% clip annually.1 A gallon of milk that costs $4 today would cost about $4.64 in five years at a 3% annual inflation rate. Similarly, a $300,000 house would cost approximately $348,000—nearly $48,000 more.

Therefore, if your money sits still and is not invested, it may gradually lose buying power. Savings accounts are safe places to park cash for short-term needs, but the interest they pay often isn’t enough to keep up with inflation. For example, the national average for interest rates on savings accounts is about 0.40%, well below the annual inflation rate.2

Over time, that gap can quietly erode the real value of your money. That’s where investing enters the picture.