Why consider investing in large-cap growth stocks?

Some investors use QQQ to get exposure to large-cap growth stocks. Although past performance is no guarantee of future results, QQQ has appeared to benefit from some key market trends over the past decade.

First, QQQ has been helped by the outperformance of the market’s largest stocks, whether they’re called “mega-cap” stocks or the “Magnificent 7,” which is comprised of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq, home to some of the world’s most innovative companies. The Nasdaq contains many tech leaders, digital platforms, and consumer brands that are shaping how consumers work, shop, and connect. Typically with 100 stocks, QQQ has less holdings than the S&P 500® Index, which is one reason why QQQ has more of a bias toward mega caps.

The leadership of the market’s largest stocks (think Mag 7) over the past decade has been a tailwind. QQQ had a 10-year annualized return of 17.69% as of May 31, 2025, compared with 12.83% for the S&P 500, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.4 Over the past 10 years, bigger has typically been better.

Although QQQ is more than a tech ETF, it did have 58.98% of its net assets in the tech sector as of May 31, 2025, due to the sector’s heavy presence on the Nasdaq.5 This sector bias has yielded a positive result, as over the past decade, tech has been the best-performing sector with the Technology Select Sector Index posting a 10-year total annualized return of 19.81% as of May 31, 2025, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

