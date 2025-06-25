Navigating Magnificent 7 turbulence

Concentration cuts both ways

As of June 2, 2025, the Mag 7 made up 39.4% of QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index.1 Other popular indices for U.S. large-cap stocks that weight individual stocks by their size (market-cap weighting) have seen similar concentration in some of their top holdings. The S&P 500® Index held 35.8% in its top 10 constituents as of May 30, 2025.2

It’s important to remember that there have been other periods in history when a few stocks had an outsized impact on U.S. equity indices. For example, during the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, it was tech giants like Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, and Oracle.

The simple math is that market leaders can power indices like the Nasdaq-100 when they’re doing well. It cuts both ways, though, on the downside.

In 2023, a great year for the Mag 7, QQQ rallied 54.7%. That more than doubled the 26.0% return for the Russell 3000® Index, which is considered representative of the U.S. stock market.

In 2025, however, the stock swings of the Mag 7 have resulted in a volatile ride. QQQ shed about 25% of its value from the February intraday high to the April intraday low3 before bouncing back.

Still, QQQ’s long-term track record is a testament to its ability to weather concentration-driven storms. Since its inception in March 1999, QQQ has delivered an annualized return of 9.6%, compared with 8.0% for the Russell 3000.