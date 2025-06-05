Market outlook Debunking three myths about QQQ
Learn the truth behind Invesco QQQ ETF as we debunk three common myths surrounding the fund.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a favorite tool of many financial professionals and individual investors who like their competitive fees, tax efficiency, transparency, and ease of use.
That’s why the ETF industry has grown significantly, finishing April 2025 with $10.46 trillion in assets under management, just below January’s monthly milestone of 10.73 trillion.1 Invesco QQQ was one of the first ETFs on the scene in 1999.
Like any investment, though, it’s important to be fully aware of the potential risks involved. In this article, we’ll outline five key risks investors should consider before investing in ETFs:
Although QQQ and other ETFs have helped democratize investing, the benefits of the ETF structure don’t remove any of the inherent risks of investing in stocks, bonds, real estate, and other asset classes.
The Nasdaq-100 Index, which QQQ tracks and provides exposure to some of the world’s most innovative companies, has a cumulative total return of 1,092% since 2007.2 QQQ has also delivered solid performance over the years, returning a cumulative 377.74% over the past 10 years and outpacing the 219.55% cumulative return of the S&P 500 in the same time frame,3 but it is important to keep in mind that the Nasdaq-100 has posted six annual losses since launching in 1985. In 2008, the Nasdaq-100 fell more than 40% as stocks suffered during the financial crisis.4
Standardized performance – Fund performance shown at NAV. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results; current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Investment returns, and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. Invesco QQQ's total expense ratio is 0.20%
It's a good reminder that losses are an inevitable part of investing. That’s why keeping a long-term mindset can help investors stay disciplined during times of volatility.
Tracking error is the risk that the performance of an ETF falls short of the index to which it’s tied and may be caused by many reasons. Tracking error is relevant for index-based ETFs only; it’s typically not an issue for actively managed ETFs. The U.S. ETF market is mostly in passive strategies with active ETFs accounting for only 8.1% of assets.5
There are several factors that can create index tracking error in an ETF, including:
Over the past decade, Invesco QQQ has closely tracked the Nasdaq-100 when fees are taken into consideration. For the last 10 calendar years ended 2023, QQQ has an annualized NAV return of 18.28%, compared with 18.53% for the Nasdaq-100.6
The liquidity of an investment is defined by how easy it is to buy and sell without significantly impacting its price.
When it comes to ETFs, there are three sources of liquidity:
As the second most traded ETF based on average daily volume traded within the U.S., QQQ has long been considered one of the most liquid ETFs available to investors as of December 31, 2024.7 Also, in terms of its underlying portfolio, the stocks in the Nasdaq-100 are also highly liquid and the popular benchmark has futures and options contracts based on it, which can further boost liquidity.8
When considering purchasing an ETF, it’s a good idea to go beyond the fund’s name to understand the holdings in its portfolio. Most ETFs disclose their entire portfolio on a daily basis. Although an ETF may appear diversified, it can have tilts to certain sectors that can significantly impact its performance.
Dividend ETFs, which some equity investors use for income, may provide an illustration. These ETFs’ portfolios may be focused in sectors like utilities, financials, and consumer staples because historically those industries have tended to have high dividend yields.9 Bottom line: Don’t judge a book by its cover and make sure you understand exactly what you’re getting when you buy an ETF.
Investors may also want to check to see if an ETF has outsized positions in particular stocks. When researching ETFs and their tracking indexes, some online tools and websites let investors check the percentage of the portfolio in the 10 largest holdings, as an example.
Single-stock concentration has become a hot-button issue because some of the largest technology stocks have gotten so big that they’ve started to dominate some benchmarks that weight stocks by market capitalization. That means a relatively small handful of stocks can have an outsized impact on an index’s performance.
This risk is also an important one to consider when investing in sector-focused ETFs that track market-capitalization-weighted benchmarks.
NA4456231
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
The S&P 500® Index is a broad-based, market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 of the largest and most widely held stocks in the United States.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.
The Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) is a system for assigning all public companies to appropriate subsectors of specific industries.
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas, mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.