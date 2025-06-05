It's a good reminder that losses are an inevitable part of investing. That’s why keeping a long-term mindset can help investors stay disciplined during times of volatility.

Risk 2: Tracking error

Tracking error is the risk that the performance of an ETF falls short of the index to which it’s tied and may be caused by many reasons. Tracking error is relevant for index-based ETFs only; it’s typically not an issue for actively managed ETFs. The U.S. ETF market is mostly in passive strategies with active ETFs accounting for only 8.1% of assets.5

There are several factors that can create index tracking error in an ETF, including:

The skill and experience of the portfolio manager

Taxes and capital gains distributions (which some indexes don’t have to pay)

Whether the ETF fully replicates or uses a representative sample of the index

ETF fees and commissions (which reduce what investors get to keep)

The ETF’s trading costs

Performance differential from cash

Over the past decade, Invesco QQQ has closely tracked the Nasdaq-100 when fees are taken into consideration. For the last 10 calendar years ended 2023, QQQ has an annualized NAV return of 18.28%, compared with 18.53% for the Nasdaq-100.6

Risk 3: Liquidity

The liquidity of an investment is defined by how easy it is to buy and sell without significantly impacting its price.

When it comes to ETFs, there are three sources of liquidity:

Secondary market (on-screen) liquidity: Investors trading ETF shares on exchanges; reflected in the quoted trading volume and bid/ask spreads of an ETF

Primary market liquidity: The ability of authorized participants (APs) to create and redeem large blocks of ETF shares in response to supply and demand in the market

Liquidity of underlying asset class: The liquidity of an ETF is also impacted by how liquid the securities are in which it invests (i.e., U.S. large-cap stocks are more liquid than emerging market bonds)

As the second most traded ETF based on average daily volume traded within the U.S., QQQ has long been considered one of the most liquid ETFs available to investors as of December 31, 2024.7 Also, in terms of its underlying portfolio, the stocks in the Nasdaq-100 are also highly liquid and the popular benchmark has futures and options contracts based on it, which can further boost liquidity.8

Risk 4: Sector concentration

When considering purchasing an ETF, it’s a good idea to go beyond the fund’s name to understand the holdings in its portfolio. Most ETFs disclose their entire portfolio on a daily basis. Although an ETF may appear diversified, it can have tilts to certain sectors that can significantly impact its performance.

Dividend ETFs, which some equity investors use for income, may provide an illustration. These ETFs’ portfolios may be focused in sectors like utilities, financials, and consumer staples because historically those industries have tended to have high dividend yields.9 Bottom line: Don’t judge a book by its cover and make sure you understand exactly what you’re getting when you buy an ETF.

Risk 5: Single-stock concentration

Investors may also want to check to see if an ETF has outsized positions in particular stocks. When researching ETFs and their tracking indexes, some online tools and websites let investors check the percentage of the portfolio in the 10 largest holdings, as an example.

Single-stock concentration has become a hot-button issue because some of the largest technology stocks have gotten so big that they’ve started to dominate some benchmarks that weight stocks by market capitalization. That means a relatively small handful of stocks can have an outsized impact on an index’s performance.

This risk is also an important one to consider when investing in sector-focused ETFs that track market-capitalization-weighted benchmarks.

Key takeaways