Consumer spending: A window into the U.S. economy

Many factors drive the performance of the U.S. stock market, including the state of the economy, interest rates, and investor sentiment.

Digging deeper, domestic consumer spending has been a critical indicator of U.S. economic health, accounting for about two-thirds of the nation’s $28 trillion gross domestic product (GDP).1

For investors in Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, understanding shifts in consumer spending behavior may offer clues about potential volatility and opportunities ahead. Of course, no one has a crystal ball. Insights on consumer spending, though, can help set expectations for investors seeking to ride the market’s inevitable ups and downs over the long term.

This article explores how consumer spending patterns might signal market trends, drawing on historical insights and key indicators, with a lens on QQQ’s holdings.