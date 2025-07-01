Dividends and capital appreciation: Understanding total return

Key takeaways

Dividends have historically played a key role in total return, offering income, reinvestment potential, and portfolio stability potential.

Capital appreciation is often the primary driver of long-term returns for growth-focused strategies like those tracking the Nasdaq-100.

Understanding investment goals—whether income, growth, or both—is important when selecting ETFs to match risk tolerance and financial plans.

Dividends have long been seen as a hallmark of disciplined, stable investing. For many investors—especially those seeking income or potentially reduced volatility—they remain a core part of the portfolio. But dividends are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to total return. Capital appreciation—the increase in a stock or ETF’s value over time—can be just as or more important, depending on an investor’s particular goals.

Understanding how dividends and capital appreciation work together is key to making informed investment decisions. And when looking at growth-oriented strategies like Invesco QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, it’s important to know where the emphasis lies.