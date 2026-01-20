How the Nasdaq-100 shapes your morning commute

Key takeaways

A modern commute relies on layers of innovation—from semiconductors to cloud platforms—that many people use without realizing it.

Companies in the Nasdaq-100 contribute to technologies supporting navigation, mobility systems, mobile connectivity, and digital information.

Invesco QQQ offers exposure to firms developing these tools, reflecting how innovation can shape everyday experiences.

Your commute might be the most high-tech part of your day—whether you notice it or not.

For example, getting to work is full of tiny decisions: When should you leave? What route looks best? Should you take the car, the train, a bike, or simply walk? Beneath those choices is a web of technologies that work together long before you clock in. And many of those tools—your mapping apps, your electric vehicle (EV) systems, the chips inside your smartphone—trace back to companies found in the Nasdaq-100® Index.

Let’s take a look at the everyday technologies that quietly guide your journey. Whether you drive, ride, scroll, or sip coffee on the bus, you’re interacting with layers of innovation that support how people move through the world.