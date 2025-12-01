The engine of AI: Investment opportunities in supply chain & infrastructure

Innovation How cloud technology and storage are helping power AI
Learn how innovations in the cloud computing space are revolutionizing many Invesco QQQ ETF holdings.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries from healthcare to entertainment. But while the headlines tend to focus on consumer-based products—like chatbots, agents, or self-driving cars—the progress of AI depends on an intricate ecosystem of technology that makes training, computing, and scaling intelligence possible.
For investors, understanding this bigger picture means thinking holistically about AI—not just who’s building the models, but who’s building the machines, software, and cloud capacity behind them.
Invesco QQQ ETF is well known for its exposure to innovators at the forefront of AI. QQQ offers access to essential companies helping power the intelligence supply chain itself.
AI isn't one product or one industry—it's a layered system. Each layer depends on another, and QQQ provides exposure to multiple parts of this stack within a single ETF.
|AI stack layer
|Examples of QQQ holdings
|Role in AI ecosystem
|Computing (chips)
|Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Marvell, Intel
|Design hardware for training and deploying AI models
|Chip design tools
|Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys
|Make the software used to architect and verify advanced chips
|Cloud infrastructure
|Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet
|Provide data center capacity and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) cloud services to train AI at scale
|Engineering and simulation software
|Autodesk
|Use AI to accelerate design in architecture, manufacturing, and media workflows
|Cybersecurity and data platforms
|CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Palantir
|Secure the data being fed to AI and the systems it runs on
|Application layer
|Adobe, Intuit, Meta, Netflix, Tesla
|Embed AI into workflows used by businesses and consumers
Source: Invesco. As of October 31, 2025. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
From chips to helping users analyze large amounts of data, AI is increasingly everywhere—and QQQ holds companies innovating across the spectrum.
While consumer AI products may change quickly, the infrastructure that makes them possible has often proved more durable, for a few reasons:
Rather than trying to pick one winner in the race to build or apply AI, QQQ spreads exposure across multiple potential enablers of long-term AI growth. That means investors don’t have to decide between semiconductors, software, or cloud platforms—they can gain access to all three.
In other words, while the end products of AI may evolve rapidly, the foundational tools, platforms, and computing layers have tended to endure—especially when demand for AI has accelerated across sectors like defense, energy, and entertainment.
While semiconductor leader Nvidia remains one of QQQ’s largest holdings, the ETF’s broader portfolio includes companies many investors may not associate with AI at first—like Cadence Design Systems, which provides the software underlying advanced chip design, or Autodesk, whose modeling tools use AI to help supercharge design for industries like architecture and film.
The common thread is that these “behind-the-scenes” businesses help other innovators create, test, and deploy intelligence at scale. Whether it’s enabling the next generation of chips or securing the data AI runs on, these foundational companies have been essential to the AI ecosystem, which could power next-gen intelligence.
AI has moved from concept to utility. It’s now driving innovation in areas like medical diagnosis, fraud detection, logistics, and productivity software. And behind every “smart” moment are components—chips, cloud servers, simulation engines, security protocols—designed and managed by some of the world’s most advanced companies.
QQQ can give investors diversified exposure to the backbone that supports AI—not just the apps and headlines, but the broader supply chain making intelligence possible.
Learn how innovations in the cloud computing space are revolutionizing many Invesco QQQ ETF holdings.
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting big tech. Learn more about how industries, from hardware manufactures to software developers, are utilizing AI.
How are companies outside of the technology sector impacting Invesco QQQ ETF?
NA4997082
AI technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there is no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant R&D spending does not ensure product or service success.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This information is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any companies referenced.
This content should not be construed as an endorsement for or recommendation to invest in Nvidia, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Netflix, or Alphabet. Neither Nvidia, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, Netflix, nor Alphabet are affiliated with Invesco. Only 22 of 101 underlying Invesco QQQ ETF fund holdings are featured. The companies referenced are meant to help illustrate representative innovative themes, not serve as a recommendation of individual securities. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. See invesco.com/qqq for current holdings. As of 11/18/2025, Invesco QQQ was made up of Nvidia 9.83%, AMD 2.08%, Broadcom 5.78%, Micron 1.44%, Marvell 0.38%, Intel 0.81%, Cadence Design Systems 0.45%, Synopsys 0.39%, Autodesk 0.33%, CrowdStrike 0.71%, Palo Alto Networks 0.72%, Palantir 2.08%, Intuit 0.96%, Meta 2.83%, Netflix 2.62%, Tesla 3.23%, Qualcomm 0.96%, Microsoft 8.18%, Amazon 5.38%, Adobe 0.74%, Netflix 2.50%, and Alphabet 3.59%.