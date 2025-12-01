The engine of AI: Investment opportunities in supply chain & infrastructure

Key takeaways

AI relies not just on visible applications, but on a complex ecosystem of chips, design software, cloud services, and data security tools.

QQQ provides exposure to instrumental companies in the AI stack—from semiconductors and modeling software to cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure.

By investing beyond just AI “headlines,” QQQ offers exposure to the crucial areas supporting intelligence across industries.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries from healthcare to entertainment. But while the headlines tend to focus on consumer-based products—like chatbots, agents, or self-driving cars—the progress of AI depends on an intricate ecosystem of technology that makes training, computing, and scaling intelligence possible.

For investors, understanding this bigger picture means thinking holistically about AI—not just who’s building the models, but who’s building the machines, software, and cloud capacity behind them.

Invesco QQQ ETF is well known for its exposure to innovators at the forefront of AI. QQQ offers access to essential companies helping power the intelligence supply chain itself.