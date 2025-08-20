To the stars: Investing in space exploration

Space-enabled technology already powers everyday tools like weather apps and smart devices. But its impact is expanding—industries from retail and food to logistics and disaster response are beginning to benefit from space-driven innovations.2 The old space industry was government-led and centralized. Today’s space economy is entrepreneurial, decentralized, and open to a wider range of industries.3

For example, satellites are transforming how we communicate, monitor climate change, and navigate our world. Companies are developing reusable rockets, space tourism, and even plans for lunar bases.

Some investors are drawn to space exploration for its long-term potential. It offers a chance to get in early on a transformative industry, much like the internet in the 1990s or electric vehicles a decade ago. Plus, space touches so many sectors—telecom, defense, agriculture, and even entertainment—that it offers diverse ways to participate.