What’s new about QQQ?

For more than 25 years, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has given investors access to many of the world’s most innovative companies through one of the most recognizable exchange-traded funds in the market. Now, QQQ has been modernized—maintaining everything investors have long valued, while improving the fund’s structure for the future.
Nothing about QQQ’s core exposure is changing. It will continue to track the Nasdaq-100 Index, which includes the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
The same investment team will remain in place, applying the same process and controls that investors have relied on for decades. QQQ’s objective, trading mechanics, and daily liquidity also remain the same.
QQQ was reclassified from its original unit investment trust (UIT) format to a more flexible open-ended ETF structure under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This modernization brings QQQ in line with most of today’s ETFs and is designed to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and transparency for shareholders.
Key benefits include:
|Feature
|Pre Proxy
|Post Proxy
|Access to NASDAQ-100 Index
|✓
|✓
|Expense ratio
|0.20%
|0.18%
|Portfolio manager’s ability to reinvest income
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Securities lending
|Prohibited
|Permitted
|Ability to use futures
|Prohibited
|Permitted
Importantly, these changes affect how QQQ operates—not what it owns. The modernization simply improves the fund’s mechanics while preserving its hallmark exposure to large-cap innovation leaders.
Lower costs and modernized flexibility can help keep more of your investment working for you. By adopting a standard ETF framework, QQQ now aligns more closely with industry best practices—while retaining the liquidity, trading depth, and recognition that have made it a cornerstone of many portfolios.
Over the past decade, QQQ has historically outperformed the S&P 500® Index--widely seen as the representative benchmark for the U.S. stock market-delivering an annualized return of 20.30% (NAV) versus 15.27% for the S&P 500.1 This long-term record underscores how the fund’s focus on innovative, market-leading companies has contributed to growth over time.
Standardized Performance - Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. Fund performance shown at NAV. Invesco total expense ratio is 0.18%
Innovation has always defined the Nasdaq-100—and by extension, QQQ. This structural enhancement helps the fund evolve alongside the companies it tracks, remaining efficient, transparent, and cost effective for investors seeking exposure to the market’s growth engine.
Bottom line: QQQ still provides the same access to the Nasdaq-100 Index that investors have relied on for decades—now with lower costs, greater flexibility, and the same experienced team behind it.
Hedged equity strategies seek to mitigate market risk while participating in gains by combining long equity positions with hedging instruments such as options.
