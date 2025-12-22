What’s new about QQQ?

Why it matters for investors

Lower costs and modernized flexibility can help keep more of your investment working for you. By adopting a standard ETF framework, QQQ now aligns more closely with industry best practices—while retaining the liquidity, trading depth, and recognition that have made it a cornerstone of many portfolios.

Over the past decade, QQQ has historically outperformed the S&P 500® Index--widely seen as the representative benchmark for the U.S. stock market-delivering an annualized return of 20.30% (NAV) versus 15.27% for the S&P 500.1 This long-term record underscores how the fund’s focus on innovative, market-leading companies has contributed to growth over time.

Standardized Performance - Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. Fund performance shown at NAV. Invesco total expense ratio is 0.18%