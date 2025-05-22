Equities

Fundamental equities

Offering investors a broad range of actively managed equities through a diversified global platform.

Discover our products

$270+ bn in client assets

Our fundamental equities platform manages US$270+ billion in client assets.

8 investment groups

125 investment professionals located in offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. 

75 different strategies

We offer a broad range of client solutions across 75 different strategies.

Why consider Invesco for fundamental equities?

Invesco has been a trusted partner in fundamental equity investing for over 75 years. Offering investors: 

  • High conviction – We seek to deliver our best ideas to clients through high conviction portfolios backed by our strong active capabilities and rigorous risk management approach.
  • Diversified global platform – Our capabilities stretch across market capitalisations, styles, and regions with a long history of uncovering compelling opportunities for our investors.
  • Breadth and depth in expertise – Our strategies are managed by teams of seasoned professionals who have the independence to pursue pursue alpha and are part of a collaborative culture that fosters sharing ideas. 
European equities

European equities

Capturing investment opportunities from across Europe. All our European equity funds share a common approach that is grounded in valuation-driven, active management.

Learn more

Transcript

Global equities

Global equities

Invesco has been a trusted partner and leader in global investing for more than 50 years. Our array of product offerings, including global, international, and emerging market equities, is designed to meet a diverse set of investor needs.

Learn more

Transcript

Asian and emerging market equities

Asian and emerging market equities

Embrace the growth potential of the world's fastest-advancing economies. Home to the vast majority of the world's population, Asia and the emerging markets offer investors a world of untapped potential.

Learn more

Transcript

Woman using mobile smartphone in the night light

Thematic equities

Our thematic strategies look for opportunities in companies reshaping the future. Our world is constantly evolving, and we seek to invest in some of the most powerful trends driving change.

Learn more

Transcript

Related insights

  • ETF
    aeroview%20of%20train%20trail
    ETF

    A proven, systematic approach to active investing

    By Chris Mellor, Erhard Radatz

    Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.

    22 May 2025
  • ETF
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20rowing%20boat%20surrounded%20by%20classic%20blue%20water
    ETF

    Equal Weight: A common-sense approach

    By Invesco

    While most standard equity benchmarks weight their constituents according to market capitalisation, an equal-weighted approach can sometimes make more sense. Discover more about equal-weight and how to gain broad equity exposure without the concentration risk.

    6 March 2025
  • Equities
    Equities

    Invesco Global Equity Income – video update

    By Joe Dowling

    Key things impacting the outlook for global equities in 2025: Donald Trump, artificial intelligence (AI) and ‘hangover stocks’.

    18 February 2025
  • ETF
    ETF

    US Equities Quarterly update

    By Dr. Christopher Mellor

    US equity markets were boosted in Q4 by enthusiasm around Trump’s election victory, although enthusiasm was tempered in December by the Fed’s cautious approach to future interest rate cuts. Read our quarterly US equities update to find out more.

    6 February 2025
  • ETF
    Three%20compelling%20reasons%20to%20consider%20S&P%20500%20Equal%20Weight
    ETF

    Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight

    By Invesco

    Discover the potential of equal weight strategies and how they could offer enhanced diversification.

    17 January 2025

Frequently asked questions

Fundamental equity strategies typically focus on the health of a company’s business when investing in individual stocks. Systematic equity strategies, meanwhile, employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions.

It involves analyzing a company’s fundamental strength through earnings, profit margins, intangible assets, competitive moat, and other factors. In other words, a company’s fundamentals determine which stocks are the most attractive for investing.

Yes, value is one of the oldest, well-known fundamental approaches to investing. Value investors typically look for undervalued companies by examining fundamental metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Other approaches that typically fall under fundamental equity investing include investing in companies with high growth, revenue, cash flow, and dividends. Growth investors usually focus on companies with higher P/E ratios that are growing revenue quickly. While income investors who want exposure to more stable, mature companies may target the strategy’s dividend aspect.

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    All information is provided as at 31 March 2024, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. 

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. 

    EMEA3643604/2024