Private markets through an outcome-oriented lens: Real return

This is the fourth of a four-part blog series which looks at private markets through an outcome-oriented lens. Understanding the sources of return, risk, and diversification for private assets, and how it fits into a traditional portfolio is the first step toward full public and private portfolio integration. While the second and third blogs covered income and growth, in this piece we discuss practical steps toward real return-enhancement through private markets.

In our final piece in this series on enhancing portfolios outcomes through private markets, we focus on real return-generating investments. Real returns, typically expressed through an allocation to real assets, have gained increased focus from investors as they seek inflation protection and diversification amidst a more uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Our objective in this analysis is to think about ways in which we can meaningfully improve a traditional portfolio through the implementation of private real assets – primarily centered around real estate and infrastructure.

We examine potential portfolio constructs by taking a wide view across equity and debt investments and look at opportunity across the risk spectrum – for example, considering real estate exposure across the core, value add, and opportunistic spaces. Casting a wide net and continually refining the exposure we believe will allow us to construct a diversified set of building blocks that improves a traditional asset allocation.

Given our broad-based remit for this exercise, we’ll continue to leverage the Invesco Vision tool, which will guide us in examining the trade-offs between private assets and help us consider how to most effectively incorporate these investments in the context of a public assets portfolio (i.e., 60/40 portfolio). Our initial portfolio workspace will consider the following assets and weights.