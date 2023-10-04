Private markets through an outcome-oriented lens: Growth

This is the third of a four-part blog series which looks at private markets through an outcome-oriented lens. Understanding the sources of return, risk, and diversification for private assets, and how it fits into a traditional portfolio is the first step toward full public and private portfolio integration. While the second blog covered income, in this piece we discuss practical steps toward growth-enhancement through private markets. In a subsequent blog we will delve deeper into the practicalities of incorporating private markets into portfolios with another major investment outcome in mind: real return.

As we continue our discussion on the effectiveness of private markets to enhance portfolio outcomes, we’ll bring our focus to growth investments. It is key to define how we classify these investments, and most importantly how they can be combined to enhance risk-adjusted returns and complement traditional assets such as equities and fixed income. One common theme we see across client engagements, both in Asia and globally, is increased uncertainty about the path of economic growth given the aggressive monetary policy undertaken by Western central banks to control inflation, and subsequent downstream impact of those decisions. This is where private markets growth investments can be a useful tool to provide diversification from economic risk while still adding a meaningful long-term return premium to a portfolio.

The primary investment building block in the private market growth space is private equity, which most institutions, and a growing number of high-net worth investors, have gained considerable familiarity with over the last several years. The major categories in private equity would be buyout, venture capital, and growth capital investments, which have been mainstays since the early part of this millennium. However, as capital markets have evolved, the private growth space has expanded considerably, providing global investors with meaningful opportunities for risk-adjusted return enhancement.

As discussed in our recent piece, distressed debt is an area of strong interest, which has “equity-like” return potential with some of the unique features of debt investments such as strong capital structure positioning. Since access to these markets can be limited, this is where strong active manager capabilities can work to the benefit of investors. Another area of consideration is more opportunistic categories of real estate, such as the value add and opportunistic space. Like distressed credit, while there is an income component to asset class returns, most comes from capital appreciation. Therefore, we’ll also include this in the private growth sleeve.

One key area of focus is portfolio construction within this space, and how to leverage long-term capital market assumptions and risk-modeling to design an optimal allocation which can be integrated into a portfolio of traditional assets. As with our prior pieces, we’ll leverage Invesco Vision to design a portfolio schematic, test its efficacy in a broader context, and examine how it expands the overall investor opportunity set. We’ll design a “private markets growth” sample portfolio utilizing asset classes discussed earlier: private equity (buyout and middle market), venture capital (early stage), growth capital investments, U.S. value add and opportunistic real estate, and distressed debt.