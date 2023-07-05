Private markets through an outcome-oriented lens: Income

This is the second of a four-part blog series on looking at private markets through an outcome-oriented lens. Understanding the sources of return, risk, and diversification for private assets, and how it fits into a traditional portfolio is the first step toward full public and private portfolio integration. In this blog we discuss practical steps toward income-enhancement through private markets. In subsequent blogs we will delve deeper into the practicalities of incorporating private markets into portfolios with the other two major investment outcomes in mind: growth and real return.



As we enter the mid-year mark and continue our discussion on implementing private markets exposure through an outcome-oriented lens, this month’s piece will focus on income. Given the recent move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes but leave the window open for multiple hikes later in 2023, investors continue to think through the income-generating assets in their portfolios to ensure alignment with the constantly shifting environment. One particular risk that remains is the continued upside to interest rates, which further reinforces the efficacy of private markets to both enhance income and diversify portfolios while also protecting against rising rates.

When engaging with investors globally, and specifically in Asia, the topic of income is front and center. We spent the first half of 2023 walking investors through pathways to diversifying portfolios and enhancing income utilizing traditional fixed income asset classes, but wanted to devote some time to discussing private markets applications and laying out our framework for portfolio construction. It’s fairly evident to investors that private markets are playing a more central role in portfolios, but the question of how to effectively construct private markets portfolios while targeting specific outcomes remains a less covered topic due to its inherent complexity. Our objective is to unpack this process and discuss practical steps toward income-enhancement through private markets.

While the topic of private credit has gained considerable traction in recent years, it’s important to discuss the specific components of this category. Investors often associate private credit with first lien direct lending, which is undoubtedly a key category underneath this broader umbrella, but it is only one of many sub-asset classes that complete this category. Real estate debt, infrastructure debt, mezzanine finance, and alternative credit such as medical royalties, aircraft leases, and niche financing opportunities can all be classified as private credit. Our view is that effectively combining these unique sub-asset classes can create substantially improved portfolio income and diversification, both in comparison to a single private credit sub-asset class and traditional fixed income.

To do this, we leverage our long-term capital market assumptions and the Invesco Vision platform to construct portfolios which effectively balance return and risk and can be integrated into a traditional fixed income portfolio in a straightforward fashion. Let’s begin with the private credit allocation by inputting several sub-asset classes into a “multi-alternative income” universe, similar to how we’d construct a portfolio with traditional assets. We’ll start with an efficient frontier universe focused on the following assets: first lien direct lending, infrastructure debt, U.S. and European real estate debt, mezzanine debt, alternative credit, and senior secured loans.